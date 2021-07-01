Mixxim Returns to Kickstarter, Reinvents Musical Nostalgia with 4th Generation of MIXXTAPE

DALLAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixxim is pleased to announce that its new and improved, 4th Generation of MIXXTAPE is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter. This groundbreaking invention by Paul Burns is an innovative high-resolution audio player designed to bring alive the old-school feel of enjoying music. Mixxim is inviting all music aficionados to help achieve its crowdfunding goal on or before July 15.

The initial version of MIXXTAPE was released in 2013. The second generation of MIXXTAPE was unveiled in 2017, and achieved 1215% funding on Kickstarter in just 30 days. In 2019, its third generation became one of ten finalists at the CES Last Gadget Standing competition. Over the years, MIXXTAPE has garnered attention from many popular publications, technology platforms, and review sites including USA Today, New Atlas, Trusted Reviews, Sound and Vision, and many others.

Unlike the impalpable digital format, cassettes have an inbred sense of nostalgia. Anyone who has ever stuck a pencil through the sprockets of a cassette can certainly relate. In the ripe age of digital music, cassette tapes still have a retro appeal to audiophiles all over the world.

The 4th generation of MIXXTAPE was designed to deliver a hitherto unknown musical experience by combining nostalgic retro aesthetics with high resolution audio playback. It can be paired with virtually any Bluetooth enabled device and connected to wired headphones or speakers using a 3.5mm audio jack. The complete package of the product comes with a MIXXTAPE Gen 4 high-resolution audio player, silicone protective case, cassette box, USB-C charging/data cable, blank J-Card, and sticker sheet.

"MIXXTAPE is all about elevating the music experience. It's not a replacement for streaming, but rather it provides a more meaningful and memorable feeling. For example, a fireplace is less efficient and takes more effort to use as it involves stacking wood, getting it lit, and cleanup afterwards. However, people still enjoy it because it's warm and provides a different experience to a traditional heater. Streaming is the heater, MIXXTAPE is the fireplace," says MIXXTAPE creator Paul Burns.

Instead of its regular retail price of $121, a limited number of 4th Generation of MIXXTAPE is now available for $76 on Kickstarter. Backers can also take home 2 or 3 MIXXTAPE units by making a pledge of $162 and $238 respectively. All backers also receive additional faceplates to further expand the personalization options of MIXXTAPE. Worldwide shipping of the product is expected to get underway in December, 2021.

To find out more about the 4th Generation of MIXXTAPE or make a contribution to the project, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mixxtape/mixxtape-nostalgia-in-high-resolution/

About Mixxim: Mixxim launched the first version of the MIXXTAPE in 2013. Paul Burns is the inventor behind the unique products that are a combination of design and function. The idea was to bring back an iconic medium that carries so many memories and emotions for many. Their redesigned MIXXTAPE represents the personal, human connection to music that cannot be achieved through tap-to-play streaming services. In 2017, their second generation MIXXTAPE was 1215% funded on Kickstarter in just 30 days and featured by Kickstarter on "Projects We Love." The third generation in 2019 was recognized as one of ten finalists at the CES Last Gadget Standing competition. The latest MIXXTAPE is the lovechild of old school nostalgia and modern playback technology.

