Miyoko's Creamery Announces Intent to Convert Dairy Farm to Plant Agriculture

SONOMA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miyoko's Creamery, makers of dairy products made 100% from plants, announce their intent to work with a California dairy farmer to convert their dairy farm to plant agriculture for human consumption. The transitioned acreage will become part of the Company's research and development efforts for new cheese and butter products made from plants as well as part of the company's supply chain for existing product.

"Farmers are struggling, farms are closing, livelihoods are threatened, and we want to help the American farmer stay true to the land," said Miyoko Schinner, Founder and CEO of Miyoko's. "We can't truly move to a compassionate food supply without the support and participation of the farming community. They are integral to our ability to eliminate animal agriculture and lead us to a compassionate and sustainable food supply."

Advising on the effort will be Farm Sanctuary, an organization committed to ending cruelty to farm animals and promoting compassionate vegan living through rescue , education , and advocacy efforts.

"We share Miyoko's vision for a compassionate food system and are looking forward to working with them to help farmers become part of a cruelty-free, more sustainable, plant based food future," said Gene Baur, co-founder of Farm Sanctuary and author of the groundbreaking book Farm Sanctuary: Changing Hearts and Minds About Animals and Food.

Miyoko's Creamery said they will begin the search process in early 2020. The company will commit financial resources to the selected farm and technical expertise, in addition to engaging in a contractual agreement to become part of the Company's research and development process.

For inquiries about the program send an email to farmconversion@miyokos.com .

About Miyoko's Creamery

Miyoko's Creamery, a registered B-Corp, is the maker of dairy products made 100% from plants, and was founded on the principle of compassion for animals and eliminating them from food production. Miyoko's products are sold in over 12,000 retail locations across the US, including Target, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and thousands of other stores across the country and internationally in Canada, Australia and Hong Kong. Miyoko's Creamery was created in 2014 by Miyoko Schinner, the bestselling author of several vegan cookbooks, a former co-host of the national PBS cooking show Vegan Mashup, and a founding board member of the Plant Based Foods Association. Once thought unattainable, Miyoko's Creamery has set the standard for creating delicious, high performance cheese and butter made exclusively from plants by combining traditional creamery cultures and age-old cheesemaking techniques with microbiology and modern technology. The Creamery uses only real and organic ingredients like nuts, legumes, and plants with no fillers, additives, GMO or artificial ingredients. In addition to being cruelty-free to animals, Miyoko's products are also better for the environment producing 98% less greenhouse gases than their dairy counterparts. For additional details on Miyoko's Creamery, visit miyokos.com . You can follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn at @miyokoscreamery .

About Farm Sanctuary

Farm Sanctuary was founded in 1986 to combat the abuses of factory farming and encourage a new awareness and understanding about farm animals. As one of the nation's largest animal sanctuaries, Farm Sanctuary has rescued thousands of animals and has cared for them at its sanctuaries in New York and California. At Farm Sanctuary, animals are friends, not food. The organization educates millions of people about the plight of farm animals and the negative impacts of factory farming on health, the environment and social justice. Farm Sanctuary also advocates for laws and policies that prevent suffering and promote compassion, and it reaches out to legislators and businesses to bring about institutional reforms.

