Miyoko's Creamery Founder Miyoko Schinner and Filmmaker Jasmine C. Perry Join the Board of Hip Hop is Green

SEATTLE, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hip Hop is Green—a nonprofit that fights climate change and promotes wellness with the global power of hip hop—announced that Miyoko's Creamery founder Miyoko Schinner and filmmaker Jasmine C. Perry joined its board of directors.

"We're excited to welcome these trailblazing leaders to our team," said Keith Tucker, Founder and Executive Director of Hip Hop is Green. "Miyoko's decades-long dedication to revolutionizing plant-based eating and Jasmine's powerful storytelling about veganism will be critical as we expand our movement nationally."

As the founder of Miyoko's Creamery, Schinner grew a multi-million dollar plant-based cheese revolution by engineering a proprietary technology for making dairy from plants. She is also the founder of Rancho Compasión, a farmed animal sanctuary that provides a home to over 100 rescued animals. Schinner has inspired others through bestselling cookbooks and TV shows—and has earned recognition as one of the Forbes 50 Over 50, Inc. Magazine's Top 100 Female Founders, and Food & Wine Game Changers of 2021.

"I joined Hip Hop is Green's board to support their programs that give kids the experience of understanding how real food is grown—and why eating green is cool and empowering," said Schinner.

Jasmine C. Perry is a filmmaker and actress who directed "The Invisible Vegan," a documentary about eating habits in African-American communities and oppressive systems. She was a producer on America's Got Talent, Behind the Music and other shows, while also starring in commercials for brands like Nissan and Sony. Perry currently manages the workforce development team at LA Works, which utilizes professional mentorship to help disadvantaged communities gain empowerment in employment spaces—and she has published children's books on healthy eating.

"I love that Keith is evolving the culture by shining light on the more nourishing aspects of hip hop, while giving visibility to the contributions of BIPOC populations in green spaces," said Perry. "I'm honored to be a part of this evolution."

About Hip Hop is Green

Founded in 2009, Hip Hop is Green is a nonprofit that promotes holistic wellness and transforms urban communities environmentally with the global power of hip hop culture. The goal: Every city should have spaces that provide refuge for marginalized communities and fight climate change. Sign up for updates here .

