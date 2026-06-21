Miyu Yamashita Secures 2026 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Title as Tournament Raises $1.5 Million to Fight Hunger

Yamashita defeats Lottie Woad on the first playoff hole after a dramatic final-round finish at Blythefield Country Club

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give wrapped up today with Miyu Yamashita claiming the 2026 championship title. Hosted at Blythefield Country Club, this premier stop on the LPGA Tour delivered four memorable days of world-class competition while continuing to make a meaningful difference in the community through the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program.

The 12th Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give wrapped up today with Miyu Yamashita claiming the 2026 championship title.

Thanks to the support of the West Michigan community, the tournament achieved its fundraising goal for Meijer Simply Give, raising $1.5 million to help stock the shelves of hundreds of food pantries across the Midwest. Including this year's event, the Meijer LPGA Classic has now generated nearly $15 million to feed families and support communities in need.

"The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give continues to demonstrate the incredible power of our communities coming together for a greater purpose," said Rick Keyes, President and CEO of Meijer. "We are grateful to the players, volunteers, sponsors, fans, and team members who helped make this year's tournament such a success. Beyond the outstanding competition, the lasting impact this event has on feeding families across the Midwest is what makes it truly special. We're proud of what we accomplished together and are thankful for everyone who made this another memorable week."

The 24-year-old's victory marks several career milestones for the rising star, who becomes the first Japanese winner of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give and the fourth player from Asia to win the event, joining So Yeon Ryu as the most recent player from Asia to do so in 2018. The win is also Yamashita's first in the United States, adding to previous victories in Europe and Asia. Through 37 career starts across her first two seasons, she has recorded 18 top-10 finishes, becoming the seventh-fastest player since 2000 to reach that mark.

"I did a good job of controlling my game today and I'm really pleased with that," said Yamashita. "To be honest, I never thought I would end up winning, so this is a very special result for me."

This year's tournament featured an exceptional field of competitors, including past champions, top-ranked LPGA players, and emerging talent, all vying for the title. With more than 1,400 volunteers and record-breaking attendance, the four-day event also offered a variety of family-friendly activities, premium food experiences, and opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite players, making it a memorable week at Blythefield Country Club.

"The continued success of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is driven by the incredible support of our community," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "From the record crowds who came out to enjoy a weekend of world-class golf to the hundreds of dedicated volunteers who generously gave their time, this event is a powerful example of what can be accomplished when the community comes together to make a meaningful impact in the fight against hunger."

In addition to the $1.5 million raised by this year's event, Meijer will donate $25,000 to a hunger relief organization of Yamashita's choice as part of a tradition the retailer started in 2021. Last year's Champion, Carlota Cignata, chose to support Northwest Food Pantry in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Dates for the 2027 Meijer LPGA Classic will be released in the near future.

About the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give:

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female players in the world for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich. In partnership with Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, this premier golf tournament combines world-class competition with community giving through the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest. As one of the top LPGA tournaments for families and food enthusiasts, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give represents both elite competition and its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community. For more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com and follow the tournament on Instagram and X at @MeijerLPGA.

SOURCE Meijer