Mize joins Major Appliance OEMs at ASTI 2020 to enable Repair companies

The ASTI event includes classes by appliance industry leaders, manufacturers, appliance repair marketers, and business experts. Jim Rushton, VP/GM of B2C Service Solutions at Mize, will lead a seminar titled "Does your Technician have the right knowledge and parts to complete the service job on the first call?". Jim Rushton has over 30 years of experience in the industry, delivering service solutions to major OEMs, TPAs, and Service providers. The seminar will showcase how companies like Electrolux are utilizing Mize applications to enable Appliance service technicians to improve first call fix rate, increase technician productivity, and optimize truck stock inventory.

Mize is a sponsor of the ASTI 2020 conference from January 19-23, 2020, at the Tradewinds Island Resort in St. Petersburg, FL. and will showcase its Field Service Management solution, which includes its PartsConnect™ and Mize Service Knowledge.

Mize is positioned as a Major Player in Field Service Management by the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Field Service Management Applications 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment.

Mize PartsConnect™ enables field service technicians to manage all aspects of their truck stock service parts inventories including real-time connections to their preferred parts suppliers and distributors. The mobile and web app enables technicians to quickly check parts availability in their trucks, service center, other technicians' vehicles, and participating parts distributor stocking locations. Technicians can place parts orders when needed for repairs or inventory replenishment. ASTI conference participants can download the PartsConnect app and try it out at the conference.

Mize Service Knowledge Management helps manufacturers with the ability to manage and deliver service-related content. Extensive online and offline search capabilities provide their service partner technicians with access to a vast array of content in the form of service manuals, service tips, news flashes, service bulletins, parts catalogs, enhanced schematics, service checklists, etc. All accessible in any web browser or a mobile device while in the customers' homes servicing products.

Mize's Service Knowledge Platform provides Appliance manufacturer Electrolux's 3,000+ service providers with real-time mobile access to knowledge documents and videos. To date, over 2,000+ documents have been published by Electrolux, reducing the number of interface points for service providers and dealers to access information. "This enhanced capability has reduced both the number of calls to the Technical Support Line and the length of hold times that Technicians experience," notes Steve Zannos, Senior Director of Service Delivery at Electrolux

"Service Providers to the Home Appliance Industry are constantly striving to deliver the highest quality of service and professionalism as possible. To achieve these goals field service technicians must have access to the right knowledge assets and visibility to the exact location of parts where and when they need them to increase the first call completes," notes Jim Rushton, Vice President/General Manager of Mize's B2C Service Solutions division. "Mize PartsConnect and Service Knowledge are subscription-based applications that help Service Technicians achieve this outcome.

Major manufacturers with thousands of technicians have deployed the Mize Software globally with proven results in improving customer satisfaction, technician productivity, and growth of aftermarket service sales. Mize PartsConnect represents the first solution of its kind that enables manufacturers, parts distributors, and service provider networks to work collaboratively to ensure parts are available to service technicians when and where they are needed.

"According to Ibis World, Appliance Repair represents a $4.9 billion market in the United States. Appliance manufacturers and their service provider networks must deliver exceptional service, and achieving a high first-time fix is critical," notes Michael Blumberg, CMO of Mize. "Mize PartsConnect and Service Knowledge are well suited to serve the needs of the Appliance Repair Industry by helping manufacturers, service providers, and dealer networks deliver a better customer experience and maximize customer lifetime value."

