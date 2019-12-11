Mize Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Report for Warranty and Service Contract Management Software

Mize streamlines and automates warranty processes through a Closed Loop Warranty Lifecycle Management solution that results in improved customer experience, reduced warranty costs, and higher revenue from a satisfied customer base. Mize connects critical warranty data to key stakeholders in the warranty lifecycle.

Based on a rigorous evaluation of Mize capabilities and strategies, the IDC MarketScape placed Mize in the Leaders Category worldwide citing, the following

The product is modular and can be deployed in the cloud, private or public, or on-premise and sits on top of Mize's Connected CX Platform, enabling integration with other corporate systems and applications.

Domain expertise and the ability to provide capabilities for a range of warranty needs across a maturity spectrum enable manufacturers of varying sizes to leverage the Mize products.

High level of customer support which has been able to meet the evolving needs of its customers across a variety of industries.

The Mize Warranty Management product enables an approach to digital transformation which builds on a journey approach to service excellence.

"Mize has a track record and a leadership team that has built a product, a set of functionality, and a platform which can deliver advanced capabilities across the varied processes which support excellence in warranty management going beyond the basics of claims processing," writes IDC Analyst, Aly Pinder. "Mize delivers a wide variety of capabilities to support the evolution occurring within the service market where primarily cutting costs is no longer the end goal for many organizations."

Manufacturers are increasingly turning toward warranty and service to provide increased strategic value to their organization and stakeholders. Mize provides warranty and service contract solutions that improve channel relationships, enhance customer service, and generate additional revenue for manufacturers, their dealer networks, and service providers.

"We are excited by the inclusion in the IDC MarketScape report as a Leader in Warranty and Service Contract Management", said Ashok Kartham, CEO and founder of Mize, "We believe Warranty is about customer satisfaction and retention. Warranty experience can help drive higher margin revenues from the loyal customer base through service contracts and maintenance agreements. Our position as a leader Warranty Management validates how Customer-Centric manufacturers are increasingly relying on Mize platform and solution to drive warranty performance and profitability. "

Mize's leading connected customer experience platform orchestrates standard warranty, service contracts, maintenance programs, and subscription models to service the customer throughout the lifecycle and maximize customer lifetime value.

You can learn more by visiting Mize Warranty Management Solutions

You can also download IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Warranty and Service Contract Management Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc # US44408619, December 2019) -Mize Profile

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Mize

Mize enables companies to optimize key post-sale customer interaction events, such as product registration, warranty, service plans, parts, support, service, and maintenance, to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience and engagement with customers, build knowledge about customers and products, and increase revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses the web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. Please visit www.m-ize.com for more information.

