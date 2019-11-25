Mize Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Report for Field Service Management

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, a leading provider of Connected Customer Experience Platform and service lifecycle management software, announced today that the company is positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Field Service Management Applications 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment.

As cited in the report, Mize is a growing service management vendor with products that support multiple manufacturing sub-vertical industries such as automotive, commercial equipment, high tech, industrial equipment, and medical equipment.

Mize believes it was positioned in the Major Players category based on the strength of its Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox modules. Mize enables customer-centric manufacturers to retain more customers by making it easier to do business with and then grow higher-margin revenues from the loyal customer base. Mize streamlines service delivery using field service, repair depot, or dealer/service networks.

"The Mize CX Platform and Smart Blox product puts revenue creation at the heart of the solution, which enables manufacturers and their stakeholders (e.g., channel partners, service provider network) to execute on goals around profitability that is a key driver in today's experience economy," writes IDC Analyst, Aly Pinder. "The ability to not only deliver customers with value but also create experiences they are willing to pay for is critical for the future of manufacturers in field service management."

Customer expectations for service are rising worldwide, and Mize is enabling global companies to deliver consistent service anywhere in any language on any device. Mize Connected service management helps customers move service processes to cloud, enable service technicians with native mobile apps, and deliver proactive service using IoT.

"We are excited by the inclusion in the IDC MarketScape report as a Major Player in Field Service Management," said Ashok Kartham, CEO and founder of Mize, "While most FSM companies focus only on work orders and scheduling, Mize enables all stakeholders including customers, service technicians, channel partners, OEMs, and suppliers to deliver better customer experience and generate service revenues from the install base. Our specialization, focus, and flexibility enable us to deliver innovative service management capabilities to customers while integrating seamlessly with enterprise ERP and CRM systems."

Mize's leading connected customer experience platform orchestrates standard warranty, service contracts, maintenance programs, and subscription models to service the customer throughout the lifecycle and maximize customer lifetime value.

You can learn more by visiting Mize Field Service Management Solution

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Mize

Mize enables companies to optimize key post-sale customer interaction events, such as product registration, warranty, service plans, parts, support, service, and maintenance, to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience and engagement with customers, build knowledge about customers and products, and increase revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses the web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. Please visit www.m-ize.com for more information.

SOURCE Mize

Related Links

http://www.m-ize.com

