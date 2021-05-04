Mize Presents Service Lifecycle Management at the Field Service Medical Virtual Event

Michele Merritt, professional services consultant manager at Philips Healthcare, a leading health technology company, and Josh Russell, director of product management at Mize, will co-present a keynote on the journey to transform and unify access to service information globally. The keynote highlights how Philips Healthcare transformed its service documentation process to reduce costs, improve performance, and create a better user experience using the Mize Service Knowledge Management solution. The keynote is May 5 at 3:15 p.m. ET.

"With Mize Service Knowledge Management solution for field service engineers, global medical device manufacturers can simplify the access to all service and parts information," said Russell. "Mize knowledge delivery platform provides secure access to all content types globally to improve technician productivity and reduce costs while improving the product uptime for healthcare organizations."

At the conference, Mize will showcase industry-leading service lifecycle management solutions, including field service management, service parts management, and warranty and contract management. Mize service solutions are used by global manufacturers such as Electrolux, AGCO, and Kohler Power Systems to streamline service interactions with their channel partners, service technicians, and end customers.

"Field service engineers play a vital role in keeping the critical medical devices performing as expected with minimal downtime. Having access to service knowledge and parts information at any time anywhere globally on any device online or offline helps these field service professionals to deliver accurate and timely service," said Ashok Kartham, Founder & CEO of Mize. "Mize scalable CX platform and field service management solution enables global manufacturers and tens of thousands of their service technicians to have global access to optimize the service delivery and maximize product uptime."

