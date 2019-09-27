Mize to Demo New Field Inventory Management App Developed Jointly on Behalf of Encompass

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, the leader in Connected Customer Experience, will demonstrate the pre-release version of EZ Stock – a new app being developed with Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. and powered by Mize PartsConnect – at the upcoming National Appliance Service Convention 2019 in Naperville, Ill.

Having the right parts available to complete a service job is critical to improving first-time-fix rates. Repeat visits resulting from parts unavailability lowers technician productivity and negatively impacts customer satisfaction. EZ Stock, developed in conjunction with Encompass, is designed to enable field service technicians to manage all aspects of their "truck stock" service parts inventories, including real-time connection to Encompass' parts inventory and ecommerce website encompass.com. Encompass is a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands.

The mobile and web app enables technicians to quickly check parts availability in their service vehicles and centers, as well as other technicians' vehicles. Technicians can then easily place parts orders with Encompass when needed for repairs or inventory replenishment.

"EZ Stock is a value-added service we hope will help our customers better track and stock field inventory and improve service by increasing single trip repairs," said Encompass President and CEO Robert Coolidge. "We look forward to sharing this new app with NASC conference attendees, obtaining their feedback, and recruiting participants for our pilot program prior to the national launch scheduled this fall."

Mize and Encompass are both sponsors of NASC hosted by the Professional Service Association September 30, 2019, to October 3, 2019, at Sheraton Lisle-Naperville, Ill. Mize will demonstrate EZ Stock during a special breakout session on its overall PartsConnect solution.

Major manufacturers with thousands of technicians have deployed Mize Software globally with proven results in enhancing customer satisfaction, technician productivity and growth of aftermarket service sales. EZ Stock powered by Mize PartsConnect represents the first solution of its kind that enables manufacturers, parts distributors and service provider networks to work collaboratively to ensure parts are available to service technicians when and where they are needed.

"Every year, consumers spend billions of dollars on household products and services as they become more and more dependent on this technology to maintain a higher quality of life. Mize is well suited to serve the needs of manufacturers, service providers, and dealer networks in this industry" notes Michael Blumberg, CMO of Mize. "EZ Stock powered by Mize PartsConnect enables manufacturers and their service provider networks to deliver better customer experience and maximize customer lifetime value."

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country's largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers. For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter.

About Mize

Mize enables companies to optimize key post-sale customer interaction events such as product registration , warranty , service plans , parts , support , service management , and maintenance to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize connected customer experience platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience and engagement with the customers, build more knowledge about the customers and products, and increase revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses the web, mobile, cloud, IoT , and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. Please visit www.m-ize.com for more information.

