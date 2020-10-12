Mize to Present Service Lifecycle Management at the Extended Warranty and Service Contracts Innovations Conference

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, provider of the Connected Customer Experience Platform and Service Lifecycle Management software, announced today that its leadership is presenting at the 11th Annual Extended Warranty and Service Contracts Innovations Conference, October 13 – 15, 2020. The virtual event will provide comprehensive coverage of the full spectrum of extended warranty and service contract businesses, emphasizing new trends and technologies to enable service team empowerment, increasing revenue streams, and improving customer experiences.

Sponsored by Mize, the conference will feature the presentations and panel discussions with the industry leaders will share strategies for durable goods manufacturers to benefit from migration to subscription services, technician-enabled warranty support cost reduction, and benchmarking extended warranty and service contract program success.

Ashok Kartham, Founder & CEO of Mize, will join a panel discussion with service leaders from global companies on "Migration to Subscription Services." Manufacturers can transform the current one-time payment service contract sales to a recurring subscription-based business model.

"Digital companies have innovated by providing subscription services. Manufacturers can also leverage the subscription models to generate predictable recurring revenue streams, monetize related services, consumables, software, and IoT offerings, and build a loyal customer base for the long term," commented Ashok Kartham.

Also included in the feature presentations track is Reduce Warranty Support Costs through Better Technician Enablement, by Jim Rushton, VP & GM B2C Service Solutions of Mize. Rushton will address new technologies and processes enabling Service Administrators, their Independent Service Provider partners, and Parts Distributors to improve first-time fix rates. He will highlight the benefits of reducing warranty claim costs and improving customer loyalty through better access to critical information such as knowledge, parts inventory, and service metrics.

Gary Serbousek, Mize's Senior Product Manager, will present in Benchmarks to Optimize & Maximize Sales of Extended Warranty and Service Contract Programs. The benchmarking study will convey strategies for companies to increase sales of extended warranty and service contract programs. Serbousek will reference benchmark data from a 2020 survey conducted by Mize comparing industry average to best in class performance. The presentation will also explore how the service marketing mix (including pricing, portfolio, terms, and conditions) and service delivery infrastructure impact performance indicators.

Visit the event site to register and attend the 11th Annual Extended Warranty and Service Contracts Innovations Conference.

Mize Service Contracts Management and Warranty Management solutions, positioned as a leader by IDC Manufacturing insights in Warranty and Contracts Management, enable durable goods manufacturers to optimize service contract sales, renewals, and profitability. Request a Demo or visit Mize virtual booth at the conference to learn how you can grow your service contract sales.

About Mize

Mize is a Service Lifecycle Management company that provides a SaaS solution for durable goods manufacturers and their value chain. The company provides a Connected Customer Experience among OEMs and their end customers, dealer channels, service provider network, and suppliers, connecting and managing all service lifecycle interactions, extending across Warranty, Service Plans, Support, Service Delivery, Parts, and Returns. Mize solutions lead to reduced service delivery costs, optimized service experience, and maximized customer lifetime value. For additional information, visit m-ize.com.

