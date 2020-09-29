Mize to Showcase Connected Field Service Solutions for Manufacturers at Field Service Summit 2020

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, provider of the Connected Customer Experience Platform and Service Lifecycle Management software, announced today that the company's leadership is presenting the facets that help durable goods manufacturers deliver a competitively differentiated service experience and generate higher-margin revenue from their customer base at the Field Service Virtual Summit and Expo 2020, September 30 – October 2.

This event is centered on accelerating the digitization of Field Service in response to the Pandemic and the evolution of customer needs. It will feature presentations including Key Technologies Field Service Organizations Should Be Investing in Today to Ensure Business Continuity and Growth in a Post-Pandemic Economy by Ashok Kartham, Founder & CEO of Mize, focused on:

The new norm: accelerating investments in digital to meet customers' evolving needs in the post-pandemic economy

The next level of service automation: elevating service digital maturity to the next level

Business continuity: identifying hidden business opportunities coming out of the Pandemic and capitalizing on them.

"Pandemic has accelerated the digitization of all service interactions among manufacturers, service network, and their customer base. Mize Service Lifecycle management solutions have enabled these companies to deliver filed service, knowledge, remote support, and service parts globally. We are proud to sponsor the Field Service Virtual Summit and share the experiences and solutions with service leaders from all industries," commented Ashok Kartham.

Also included in the feature presentations track are The Crucial Role of Field Service: Helping Customers Connect with Your Brand, and Best Practices in Customer Retention, by Gary Napotnik, CMO of Mize. These will provide strategic guidance to maximize service ROI while optimizing the customer experience and brand loyalty. Josh Russell, Mize's Group Product Manager, will present Knowledge Management Enabling Field Service Excellence, highlighting aspects of knowledge management that can be automated for mobile technician access and customer benefit.

To addend Field Service Virtual Summit and Expo free, and meet Mize to explore the Connected Customer Experience, visit the event site.

For information on how Mize's Field Service Management Solution enables durable goods manufacturers to optimize the service delivery experience and maximize service revenue, view details here.

About Mize

Mize is a Service Lifecycle Management company that provides a SaaS solution for durable goods manufacturers and their value chain. The company provides a Connected Customer Experience among OEMs and their end customers, dealer channels, service provider network, and suppliers, connecting and managing all service lifecycle interactions, extending across Warranty, Service Plans, Support, Service Delivery, Parts, and Returns. This results in reduced operational cost, with optimized and maximized customer experience and lifetime value. For additional information, visit m-ize.com.

