Mize to sponsor and present at Field Service Amelia Island Conference

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, the leader in Connected Customer Experience, announced today that it will be presenting its Service Knowledge Platform and Technician Enablement tools at Field Service Amelia Island 2019 in Amelia Island, FL.

Mize is a sponsor of the Field Service Amelia Island 2019 conference from August 19-21, 2019 at The Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island, FL, and will showcase the Mize solutions for Service Knowledge Management, and Field Service Management.

Mize Service Knowledge Management solution provides companies with the ability to manage and self-publish service-related content. Extensive online and offline search capabilities provide technicians with access to a vast array of content in the form of PDFs, manuals, service tips, news flashes, bulletins, parts catalogs, enhanced schematics, service checklists, etc. ¾ all accessible in any browser or a mobile device.

Mize has recently announced a partnership with Help Lightning to integrate Mize Service Knowledge Management with remote assistance using Augmented and Mixed Reality (AR/MR) from Help Lightning. With the Mize On AR/MR feature, technicians and remote experts have access to a state-of-the-art Virtual Interactive Telepresence application.

"Technicians fail to complete repairs accurately and on time as much as 50% of the time due to lack of the right resources at the point of service", notes Michael Blumberg, CMO of Mize. "These resources are often difficult and time-consuming to access because they are contained in a myriad of disparate, fragmented, and antiquated applications and information sources. Mize's Service Knowledge Platform enables technicians to optimize service delivery by connecting them to a single consolidated platform that simplifies access to self-service knowledge, remote expert support, parts catalogs, and parts inventory to complete the service job."

Michael Blumberg, along with Andrew Thomas, Product Manager for Mize FSM, will lead an Interactive Workshop at the conference titled "Connect Technicians to The Right Knowledge, Help, And Parts at The Point of Service." They will be joined by Danny Dailey, Senior Manager of Technical Support Operations at Electrolux, a leading global appliance company helping to shape better living by reinventing taste, care, and well-being experiences. Mize's Service Knowledge Platform provides Electrolux's 3,000+ service providers with real-time mobile access to knowledge documents and videos. To date, over 2,000+ documents have been published by Electrolux, reducing the number of interface points for service providers and dealers to access information. This enhanced capability has reduced both the number of calls to the Technical Support Line and the length of hold times that Technicians experience. Electrolux Contact center has been using live video sharing from Field Service Technicians to assist them with diagnosis and repair recommendations.

Major manufacturers with thousands of technicians have deployed the Mize Software globally with proven results in improving customer satisfaction, technician productivity, and growth of aftermarket service sales.

"Manufacturers of durable goods can improve customer retention and generate higher-margin service revenues from existing install base by optimizing service experience. Enabling Field Service Technicians to deliver better service requires access to right knowledge, parts, support, and product information.," said Ashok Kartham, CEO of Mize. "Our Field Service Management solution and unified platform effectively addresses the need for technicians to access knowledge resources resulting in faster service delivery, less time on site, and improved first-time fix rates."

Mize Service Knowledge and Field Service Management simplifies access to service for customers, mobilizes technicians to be more productive, and enables companies to grow aftermarket revenues. The Service Knowledge Platform is available as part of Mize's Field Service Management (FSM) solution. FSM helps manufacturers and their dealer or service partners to improve Aftermarket Revenue Growth, Field Service Management, Service Lifecycle Management, Knowledge Management, and Warranty and Service Contract Management.

You can learn more about Mize Service Knowledge Management by visiting https://m-ize.com/products/smart-blox/knowledge/ and about Mize FSM at https://m-ize.com/solutions/field-service-management-solution/

About Mize

Mize enables companies to optimize key post-sale customer interaction events such as product registration, warranty, service plans, knowledge, parts, support, service, and maintenance to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience and engagement with the customers, build more knowledge about the customers and products, and increase revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses the web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. Please visit www.m-ize.com for more information.

