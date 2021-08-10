Mizkan America, Inc., Acquires Barbeque Sauce And Broth Brand Born Simple® Expanding Company's Reach Into The Natural-Foods' Channel

Laser focused on evolving consumer trends, especially since the pandemic, MA recognizes that consumers are increasingly health conscious and looking for foods that will help boost immunity. As a result, consumers are reading nutrition/ingredient labels more than ever to ensure that the foods they purchase for themselves and their families are both delicious and nutritious, without ingredients of concern. Born Simple foods are made with simple, clean ingredients just like ingredients in consumers' home pantries. Consumers today are also as busy as ever and seeking simple solutions for meal preparation. Born Simple is all about simplicity: no clutter, no complications—just simple ingredients that you can pronounce.

This brand acquisition also expands MA's reach into the Millennial and Gen Z markets. Research shows that Millennial and Gen Z consumers prefer real, authentic brands with a clear, relatable story. Born Simple was founded to bring simple, hard-working, reliable solutions to meet consumers' food needs. This purpose really resonates with consumers.

Born Simple will also help bring Mizkan closer to achieving the Mizkan Vision of unifying delicious taste and healthy choices. The brand's commitment to simple ingredients, without sacrificing taste, is clearly aligned with this ambition. Importantly, the acquisition of this brand will also allow Mizkan to expand into the Natural-Foods' Channel. Born Simple is currently sold in Whole Foods stores across the U.S.

Palmieri added, "Born Simple is the perfect complement to our family of leading food brands and will help drive Mizkan America's growth ambitions."

Rob Johnson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Born Simple said, "We are excited to partner with Mizkan because its mission to combine delicious taste with healthy choices represents a set of values closely aligned to our own. We are curating a brand of USDA-Organic products that will give consumers simple, delicious and healthy options across the grocery store. Our partnership with Mizkan will allow us to scale our impact in an incredibly profound way."

About Mizkan America, Inc.

Based in Mount Prospect, IL, Mizkan America, Inc., is a subsidiary of the Mizkan Group, a global, family-owned company that has been Bringing Flavor To Life™ for more than 215 years. As one of the leading makers of condiments and sauces in the United States, Mizkan America maintains 15 manufacturing facilities that serve the retail, foodservice, specialty Asian and food-ingredient trade channels. Since 2005, Mizkan America has seen dramatic growth and their portfolio now includes a wide variety of vinegars, Italian and Asian sauces, cooking wines, wine reductions, sushi seasoning and salad dressings. Mizkan America brands include: RAGÚ®, Bertolli®, Holland House®, Nakano®, Four Monks®, Barengo®, Nature's Intent®, World Harbors®, Mizkan® and Born Simple®. Mizkan America is also the exclusive distributor/sales agent for Angostura® Bitters in North America. For more information, go to www.Mizkan.com.

About The Mizkan Group

The Mizkan Group is a privately held, international food manufacturer, headquartered in Handa City, Japan, with a heritage that spans more than 215 years. Always guided by the company's Two Principles (Offer customers only the finest products; and Continually challenge the status quo), the Mizkan Group offers a line-up of well-known international brands under the Mizkan umbrella and is a leader in the liquid condiment category. The Mizkan Group has operating facilities around the globe in places including: Japan, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan. More information about the Mizkan Group can be found at: www.mizkanholdings.com/en/.

About Born Simple®

We got tired of grocery-store aisles cluttered with over-hyped products screaming at us about 101 different attributes. We started Born Simple to cut through that noise with products that just work better - no fluff, no clutter. Across categories, our products are simpler to use and born to deliver what consumers want without unnecessary extras. It's time someone created simple, sustainable, delicious and convenient pantry staples you can rely on. Lucky for you, we were born that way. Find us nationwide at Whole Foods Market and learn more at bornsimple.com.

