Mizkan America, Inc., Announces New CXO & Key Executive Promotions

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mizkan America (MA) is pleased to announce a new executive leadership team including several key promotions, effective September 1, 2025. MA is the U.S. operating company of the Mizkan Group, a global, family-owned company that has been Bringing Flavor To Life™ for more than 220 years. As one of the leading makers of condiments, sauces and, with their new Inspired Mixology platform, cocktail mixers in the United States (including the best-selling brands of bitters and Bloody Mary mix!), Mizkan America maintains 12 manufacturing facilities that serve the retail, foodservice, specialty Asian, bar/hospitality and food-ingredient trade channels.

These changes to Mizkan America's leadership lineup reflect this leading food company's commitment to driving innovation, operational excellence and pursuing growth strategies that delight consumers and customers alike. The new/expanded appointments include:

Koichi Yuki, formerly Chief Executive Officer, MA, has been promoted to the newly created position of Chairman and will continue reporting to Yuko Nakano, President, Mizkan Holdings. In this newly created role, Mr. Yuki will split his responsibilities between Mizkan America and Mizkan Group's global business with a focus on profitable growth and geographic expansion for the global organization. In light of his new role, Mr. Yuki has stepped down from the MA CXO but retains his position on the Mizkan Holdings Board of Directors.

Diego Palmieri, formerly President & Chief Operating Officer, MA, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and reports directly to Koichi Yuki, Chairman, MA. In his new role, Mr. Palmieri will lead the organization into its next phase of growth, with a strategic focus on innovation, operational excellence and improved customer value.

Hiroyuki Ogawa, currently Chief Financial Officer, will expand his responsibilities to include oversight of Environmental Health, Safety & Sustainability, Audit and Quality. Mr. Ogawa will report to Mr. Palmieri, ensuring continued financial discipline and alignment with the company's strategic investment priorities.

Amy Luke Busker, formerly Vice President, Branded Sales & Commercial Operations, MA, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, reporting to Mr. Palmieri. Ms. Luke Busker will lead Marketing, R&D, Signature Brand Sales, Commercial Brand Sales, Mizkan Center of Excellence (COE), Customer Service and Mizkan's newest growth platform, Inspired Mixology. Her leadership will be instrumental in driving profitable, top-line growth, expanding market presence and strengthening brand and customer engagement.

Patty Ward, formerly Vice President, Information Technology, has been promoted to Chief Talent & Technology Officer, also reporting to Mr. Palmieri. Ms. Ward will oversee key business services including IT, HR and Communications, as well as strategic programs that enable scalable growth across the organization. She also retains her role as Co-Chief Information Officer, Mizkan Group.

These leadership changes mark an exciting new chapter for Mizkan as the company continues to build on more than 220 years of excellence and innovation to bring customers "only the finest," wholesome and delicious foods and beverages, always representing excellent value for customers.

About Mizkan

Based in Mount Prospect, IL (though moving to Schaumburg, IL, later this month), Mizkan America, Inc., is the US operating company of the Mizkan Group, a global, family-owned company that has been Bringing Flavor To Life™ for more than 220 years, always guided by the company's Two Principles (Offer customers only the finest products; and Continuously challenge the status quo). As one of the leading makers of condiments, sauces and, with their new Inspired Mixology platform, cocktail mixers in the United States (including the best-selling brands of bitters and Bloody Mary mix!), Mizkan America maintains 12 manufacturing facilities that serve the retail, foodservice, specialty Asian, bar/hospitality and food-ingredient trade channels. Since their U.S. debut in 1977, Mizkan America has experienced dramatic growth and their portfolio now includes a wide variety of vinegars, Italian and Asian sauces, cooking wines, wine reductions, sushi seasoning, non-alcoholic drink mixers and ready-to-drink cocktails. Mizkan America brands include: RAGÚ®, Bertolli®, Holland House®, Nakano®, Mizkan®, Born Simple® and Zing Zang®. Mizkan America is also the exclusive distributor/sales agent for Angostura® bitters in North America. For more information, go to: www.mizkan.com and www.mizkanholdings.com/en/.

For media queries, please contact: Deborah Cross, Director, Communications, Mizkan America, Inc., [email protected].

SOURCE Mizkan America, Inc.