Mizuho DKB Brokerage Says China Plans to Help U.S. Reduce Trade Gap by $200 Billion

This figure is more than double the amount the U.S. requested earlier this year, which ‎amounted a $100 billion cut. China's trade surplus hit a record $375 billion last year.

One of the sources said that Liu He, President Xi Jinping's top advisor, ‎said that Beijing‏ ‏plans to cut its trade surplus though increased purchases of US goods ‎and other measures, including halting government subsidies for high-tech industries and sharply ‎cut import tariffs on American exports.‎

Another person familiar with the talks said the package may include buying more ‎commercial aircraft from US maker Boeing, which is already ‎selling nearly 30 percent of its production to the mainland. China's two ‎biggest imports from the United States in 2017 included aircraft at ‎‎$17 billion and soybeans at nearly $12 billion.‎

The Chinese delegation also proposed to lower some tariffs to levels no ‎higher than those imposed by the United States. Nearly $10 billion worth of US farm products ‎would be a major beneficiary of the Chinese offer including fruit, nuts, ‎pork, wine and sorghum.‎

Mizuho DKB Brokerage commented to its investors the importance on the Chinese ‎officials providing a few details on their demands in exchange ‎for the concessions aimed at bringing down the U.S. trade deficit. ‎

The United States has already eased sanctions on Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE ‎Corp. However, Beijing was asking to ‎treat Chinese investment equally under national security reviews and to set aside threats of imposing ‎‎25% tariffs under its "Section 301" probe.‎

Mizuho DKB Brokerage analysts reported that China wanted a relaxation of US ‎restrictions on investments made by Chinese companies, including ‎controls that ban US suppliers from selling certain high-‎technology products to Chinese clients.‎

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mizuho-dkb-brokerage-says-china-plans-to-help-us-reduce-trade-gap-by-200-billion-300651297.html

SOURCE Mizuho DKB Brokerage