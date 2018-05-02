Mizuho OSI Hosts Union City Mayor and City Council Members for Grand Opening of New Customer and Employee Training Center

The Customer Experience Center encompasses a modular training facility and product showcase area, which houses the Company's portfolio of specialty surgical tables, general surgical tables, pressure management solutions, and patient positioning devices. Also included is a patient wall, demonstrating the impact Mizuho OSI's solutions can have on patient lives and outcomes. In addition, customers and employees will have access to a mock operating room, combining advanced technology and design to provide a complete operating room solution.

"Opening our third training center is a testament to our customers, and our commitment to providing an optimal learning environment with hands-on access to our solutions," said Steve Lamb, President and Chief Operating Officer for Mizuho OSI. "The mock OR allows our partners to envision how these technologies perform in a real-world setting so they can feel confident as they incorporate new techniques and technologies into their practices for the benefit of patients."

The mock OR allows surgeons and clinical teams a space to experience the company's innovative tables and pressure management solutions that are designed for spine and orthopedic procedures. Mizuho currently has two other training centers around the world located in Chiba, Japan and Arnsberg, Germany.

"We're excited to be opening our Customer Experience Center, bringing together world-class surgical and patient care experts, in a state-of-the-art facility, to ensure our products continue to result in the most favorable outcomes possible for the doctors and patients," said Greg Neukirch, Mizuho OSI's Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

About Mizuho OSI

Mizuho OSI® is a U.S. based company and the leader in the markets for specialty surgery and patient positioning. The company's portfolio includes specialty surgical tables for procedure-specific approaches that improves patient outcomes in spine and orthopedic surgeries, a range of general surgical tables, and consumable surgical patient care products. Mizuho OSI products are sold direct in the U.S. and Germany, and by the Mizuho Corporation in Japan. Both companies sell their products and solutions worldwide through authorized international distributors. Mizuho OSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Corporation located in Tokyo, Japan, a leading surgical table manufacturer in Asia. The Mizuho Group also includes TRILUX Medical®, a subsidiary of Mizuho OSI. TRILUX Medical is a provider and manufacturer of surgical lights, surgical pendants, operating room patient integration, and video management systems. TRILUX Medical products and solutions are sold direct in Germany and worldwide through authorized international distributors. More information is available at www.mizuhosi.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mizuho-osi-hosts-union-city-mayor-and-city-council-members-for-grand-opening-of-new-customer-and-employee-training-center-300641134.html

SOURCE Mizuho OSI

Related Links

http://www.mizuhosi.com

