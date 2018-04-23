Mizuho OSI Introduces Suite of Educational Mobile Applications to Optimize Customer Use of Technology and Improve Ergonomics in the OR

Just minutes in the operating room can make a significant difference in the care of the patient, beginning as early as room setup.1 As many surgical teams are familiar with traditional flat tables, upgrading to a customizable table leads to a change in workflow that ultimately benefits the entire surgical process. When surgical teams are guided through the setup process, they are able to spend less time preparing for a procedure, allowing them to treat patients more efficiently.

Believing this efficiency is central to clinical satisfaction and patient outcomes, Mizuho OSI is committed to improving the education of clinical teams through its latest setup guides. The Company offers this support to customers at no additional charge, greatly improving the ease of use of its solutions. Each guide includes visual references, standard component installation instructions, table features, procedure setup instructions, storage and components, and optional accessories for the device. Together with its full portfolio of surgical solutions, Mizuho OSI is supporting care teams through continued innovation in the OR.

Currently, these startup guides are available for the following solutions:

Hana ® Orthopedic Surgery Table

Orthopedic Surgery Table ProAxis ® Spinal Surgery Table

Spinal Surgery Table Modular Table System Orthopedic Trauma Top

Trios® Surgical Table System – coming soon

"Research has shown the importance of patient positioning during complex orthopedic and spinal procedures, and we're always looking for ways to empower clinical teams to transform this research into practice," said Anthony Zannis, marketing director at Mizuho OSI. "Our apps and setup guides help educate clinical teams on the multitude of ways Mizuho OSI tables can improve the surgical experience. Complementing our smart OR solutions, these tools allow hospitals to take full advantage of our partnership and provide the best care possible to their patients."

The mobile applications are available to Apple and Android users, with web-based setup guides available on Mizuho OSI's website.

About Mizuho OSI

Mizuho OSI® is a U.S. based company and the leader in the markets for specialty surgery and patient positioning. The company's portfolio includes specialty surgical tables for procedure-specific approaches that improves patient outcomes in spine and orthopedic surgeries, a range of general surgical tables, and consumable surgical patient care products. Mizuho OSI products are sold direct in the U.S. and Germany, and by the Mizuho Corporation in Japan. Both companies sell their products and solutions worldwide through authorized international distributors. Mizuho OSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Corporation located in Tokyo, Japan, a leading surgical table manufacturer in Asia. The Mizuho Group also includes Trilux Medical®, a subsidiary of Mizuho OSI. Trilux Medical is a provider and manufacturer of surgical lights, surgical pendants, operating room patient integration, video management systems, and turn-key operating room solutions. Trilux Medical products and solutions are sold direct in Germany and worldwide through authorized international distributors. More information is available at www.mizuhosi.com

