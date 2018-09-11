Mizuho OSI® Showcases Levó Head Positioning System and OR Solutions at EUROSPINE 2018 in Booth 04A

UNION CITY, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mizuho OSI®, a leading manufacturer of specialty surgical tables, pressure management solutions, and table-specific patient care kits, is showcasing its Levó™ Head Positioning System at EUROSPINE in Barcelona, Spain from September 19-21, 2018. The Levó System's innovative electro-mechanical technology enables the device's motion, introducing a new level of actuated control and intraoperative adjustments to head positioning.

In addition to the Levó System, the Company is featuring the Trios® Surgical Table System—which will complement the Levó System in the Mizuho OSI booth—and the ProAxis® Spinal Surgery Table, both designed to ensure better patient positioning during surgical procedures. Mizuho OSI welcomes attendees to explore its integrated technology in Booth 04A.

As hospitals continue to look for ways to elevate patient care and transition towards providing more value-based care, the Levó System provides shorter setup and surgical times, enabling better outcomes for patients undergoing a spine procedure. The Levó System is designed to be compatible with Mizuho OSI's Trios and STS surgical tables and helps to bring efficiency and ease to the operating room with its distinct user interface and modern system for all spine and imaging procedures. Through the control and precision offered through the Levó System, surgeons can make intraoperative adjustments easily without having to break scrub or disturb the sterile field.

"Our mission has always been to help improve outcomes for patients undergoing surgery, which includes complex spine surgery. We're looking forward to showcasing the benefits of our Levó Head Positioning System to the European market, and to reach more surgeons and patients," said Greg Neukirch, vice president of Marketing and Sales at Mizuho OSI.

Additionally, Mizuho OSI will be showcasing its ProAxis Spinal Surgery Table. The ProAxis is the first of its kind with software-controlled hinge technology and an intelligent hand pendant that provides real-time information to allow for precise monitoring of the table's position for maximized performance and better patient positioning.

