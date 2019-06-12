Mizuno Introduces Brand New Floating Run Experience with New XPOP Technology

NORCROSS, Ga., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mizuno, a global leader in running footwear and apparel, debuts a brand new floating run experience with new XPOP™ foam technology in its latest shoe introduction, the Wave Sky WAVEKNIT™ 3. With additional enhancements to the WAVEKNIT™ upper technology, the combination of XPOP and Mizuno Foam Wave provides incredible cushioning and an added floating feel for runners.

"The Wave Sky WAVEKNIT™ 3 is the show piece for Mizuno innovation with our latest technologies, Mizuno Foam Wave and XPOP, delivering the utmost in premium performance comfort," said Chuck Couch, Mizuno USA Vice President, Running. "We challenged ourselves to enhance the already-comfortable WAVEKNIT™ technology released in 2018 by combining it with XPOP to deliver a shoe that allows natural movement, leverages both comfort and style, and provides the high-performance fit and quality expected in our footwear."

Designed for the style-conscious, high mileage runners seeking extra comfort underfoot, Mizuno's Wave Sky WAVEKNIT™ 3 packs a dual-combination of cushioning using Mizuno Foam Wave and XPOP to deliver an all-new floating experience, giving runners an extra bouncy feel from heel to toe. A WAVEKNIT™ upper construction allows for a stable hold, yet flexible fit that supports natural foot movement through its dynamic sock-like fit. Constructed without reinforcements in the midfoot, the wave vectors seen throughout the Wave Sky WAVEKNIT™ 3 work as hold areas, compensating for the stretch in other areas of the knit to maintain the proper support.

Available in men's and women's, the Wave Sky WAVEKNIT™ 3 retails for $160 at local running stores nationwide and MizunoUSA.com. Follow @MizunoRunningNorthAmerica to learn more about Mizuno and hear the latest running product, athlete and partnership updates.

Mizuno USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuno Corporation, one of the largest specialty sporting goods manufacturers in the world. Mizuno USA, Inc. manufactures and distributes golf, baseball, softball, running, and volleyball equipment, apparel, and footwear for North America. Mizuno USA, Inc. is based in greater Atlanta, Ga.

