Mizuno Long Beach Volleyball joins League One Volleyball

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mizuno Long Beach Volleyball joins the newly announced League One Volleyball (LOVB)—a first-of-its-kind volleyball community, with a network of junior clubs across the country and a professional women's volleyball league.

America loves volleyball––with 38 million former and current players, it's the most played youth sport for girls. Yet, while the Women's National Team won gold at the Olympics this year, there is no full-season professional league in the US.

LOVB is re-imagining the future of volleyball by building city-based professional volleyball teams with a community up foundation of enthusiastic junior volleyball clubs, including Mizuno Long Beach.

Mizuno Long Beach joins the LOVB ecosystem today alongside junior clubs in 10 other cities. Since 1995 the club has been a leader in Southern California volleyball, with 400+ players receiving college scholarships, many continuing to play professionally overseas, and a handful going on to the Olympics. In partnership with LOVB, Mizuno Long Beach will continue to provide access to best-in-class volleyball training, national resources for college scholarships, and mentorship opportunities with pro athletes and coaches.

"The Mizuno Long Beach family is so excited to partner with LOVB because we're passionate about women's volleyball and want to see the sport grow," said Joy Mckienzie-Fuerbringer, the club's founder and director. "By joining LOVB we hope to gain lasting relationships with clubs around the country with the common purpose of growing the game. By joining LOVB we gain access to a network with resources and support while we work to change the game. We truly believe our partnership with LOVB will offer many opportunities and new experiences for our players and their families."

LOVB also announced today that they will start to unveil a professional league in 2022, with support from an Athletes Council that includes Danielle Scott (5x Olympian & 2x Silver Medalist), Haleigh Washington (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Justine Wong-Orantes (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kelsey Robinson (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kim Hill (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Carli Lloyd (2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist), and more.

With the support of Mizuno Long Beach, LOVB is propelling U.S. volleyball to new heights, creating an exceptional volleyball community, a better future for athletes, and an expanded love of the game at all ages.

