Mizzou International Composers Festival Announces 2023 Festival Dates and Featured Guest Composers; Opens Resident Composer Application Process

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mizzou New Music Initiative has set the dates, named the Featured Guest Composers, and will begin accepting Resident Composer entries for the 2023 Mizzou International Composers Festival (MICF). The 14th annual MICF will take place Monday, July 24 through Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the University of Missouri School of Music in Columbia, MO.

Alarm Will Sound in concert at the 2022 Mizzou International Composers Festival

MICF will once again feature concerts of music by contemporary composers performed in front of live audiences, along with in-person workshops, master classes, and other events. Saturday night's grand finale will present the world premieres of new works from each of the Festival's Resident Composers, performed by resident ensemble Alarm Will Sound conducted by Artistic Director Alan Pierson. Admission to all 2023 MICF concerts will once again be free.

The Featured Guest Composers for the 2023 Festival will be Tania León and Marcos Balter. Compositions by León and Balter will be performed by Alarm Will Sound during the Festival, and the Featured Guest Composers will present master classes and also teach and consult with the 2023 Resident Composers. An upcoming MNMI News release will highlight the accomplishments of both Tania León and Marcos Balter.

The Mizzou New Music Initiative will begin accepting applications for Resident Composers to take part in the 2023 MICF on Monday, Sept, 12, 2023 at 7 am Central Daylight Time. Submissions will close on Nov. 7, 2023 at 5 pm CDT. Applicants for the 2023 MICF Resident Composer program will not be charged an application fee.

The eight Resident Composers selected for the 2023 MICF will be chosen through an online portfolio application process that includes MNMI and Alarm Will Sound members. During the festival, the resident composers will receive composition lessons from León and Balter, and present lectures about their work. They will also be commissioned to write a piece for Alarm Will Sound, and will workshop their compositions with the ensemble during the Festival. The new compositions will have their world premieres during the final MICF concert, and will be professionally recorded and shared with the composers and digital platforms.

Tuition, board, and all the benefits that come with this opportunity are made possible thanks to the generosity of the Sinquefield Charitable Foundation. To submit an application, please visit https://newmusic.missouri.edu/micf/mizzou-international-composers-festival-application.

A complete schedule of events, times, dates, and venues for the 2023 Mizzou International Composers Festival will be made available at a later date. For more information, please visit http://composersfestival.missouri.edu/.

Media Contact:

Andrea Luque Karam

520-269-5661

[email protected]

SOURCE Mizzou New Music Initiative