Mizzou International Composers Festival Announces Resident Composers for 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mizzou New Music Initiative (MNMI) has selected five resident composers to participate in the 2022 Mizzou International Composers Festival (MICF).

Presented by the MNMI and the University of Missouri School of Music from Monday, July 25 through Saturday, July 30 in Columbia, the thirteenth annual MICF will feature world premieres of new works written by each of the selected composers. Listed with their current places of residence, they are:

Left to right, top row: Caterina Di Cecca, Oswald Huynh, Pascal Le Boeuf, Jia Yi Lee. Left to right, bottom row: Piyawat Louilarppresert, Niko Schroeder, Felipe Tovar-Henao, Cassie Wieland

These five composers will be featured during the 2022 MICF along with three composers who were chosen for the 2020 Festival, but whose works could not be premiered when COVID-related restrictions forced the festival to be reconfigured as an online event. Listed with their current places of residence, they are:

MNMI News will spotlight each of the resident composers in separate news releases before the 2022 Mizzou International Composers Festival. The 2022 resident composers were chosen from among 532 entrants – a record for the MICF with 177% more applications than last year. 38% of the entries were from outside the USA, and 49 countries were represented in the application pool.

The premieres of the new works from all 8 composers will be presented during festival week, along with music by the distinguished guest composers Meredith Monk and Angélica Negrón .

The acclaimed new music group Alarm Will Sound , conducted by artistic director Alan Pierson, once again will serve as resident ensemble, as they have since the MICF began in 2010.

During the festival, the resident composers will receive composition lessons from Monk and Negrón and take part in rehearsals with Alarm Will Sound. The composers also will give public presentations on their music, and after the premiere performances, will receive professional live recordings of their new works.

A complete schedule of events, times, dates, and venues for the 2022 Mizzou International Composers Festival will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit http://composersfestival.missouri.edu/ .

The Mizzou International Composers Festival is part of the Mizzou New Music Initiative (http://mizzounewmusic.missouri.edu/), an array of programs positioning the University of Missouri School of Music as a leading center in the areas of composition and new music. The Mizzou New Music Initiative is the direct result of the generous support of Dr. Jeanne and Mr. Rex Sinquefield and the Sinquefield Charitable Foundation While the Foundation's website is being updated, please visit the Foundation's Facebook page.(https://www.facebook.com/Sinquefield-Charitable-Foundation-982998805057705).

Media Contact:

Jacob Gotlib

(573) 884-9478

[email protected]

SOURCE Mizzou New Music Initiative