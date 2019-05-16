MJ Freeway Adds Former Oracle CIO to Board

DENVER, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Freeway, LLC ("MJ Freeway"), the inventor of seed-to-sale cannabis technology and developer of the cannabis industry's first enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, announced that it added Mark D. Iwanowski, an experienced executive veteran in the global technology sector, to the company's Board of Directors. Iwanowski's deep expertise in ERP and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will be used to strengthen MJ Freeway's position as a leader in cannabis ERP. He will also join the Board of Directors of Akerna Corp., the public company formed for the proposed merger of MTech Acquisition Corp. ("MTech") and MJ Freeway upon consummation of the merger. It is anticipated that the common stock and warrants of Akerna Corp. will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "KERN" and "KERNW," respectively, promptly following consummation of the merger.

"Mark's extensive M&A leadership and deep technology expertise honed at Oracle, at a time when they were growing the business quickly through acquisition, will be an advantage to MJ Freeway as we accelerate our global market share in cannabis technology," said Jessica Billingsley, Co-Founder and CEO of MJ Freeway.

"I think cannabis technology has the potential to set new precedent and innovate the traditional tech sector. I look forward to being a part of a cannabis technology company that works with the entire global supply chain and enabling the rapid growth of the industry throughout the world," said Mark D. Iwanowski, the new MJ Freeway Board Member.

Iwanowski is the Founder, CEO and President of Global Visions-SV, Inc., a global consulting group focused on venture, M&A and turnarounds. He was previously a Managing Director with Trident Capital, focusing on investments in IT, software, communications and Cleantech, and also served as Senior Vice President Global IT and CIO for Oracle Corporation. At Oracle, he participated in building the company's software as a service (SaaS) business and helped lead acquisitions during a time of rapid growth through M&A.

Iwanowski also held executive positions with Raytheon and was a principal in three successful startups—Applied Remote Technology (ART, underwater robotics sold to Raytheon), Quantum Magnetics (QM, airport explosive detection systems, sold to Invison that was later bought by GE), and Neohapsis (cyber security, acquired by Cisco).

About MJ Freeway:

Founded in 2010, MJ Freeway is a large and growing regulatory compliance and inventory management technology company. MJ Freeway's proprietary software platform is adaptable for industries in which interfacing with government regulatory agencies for compliance purposes is required, or where the tracking of organic materials from seed or plant to end products is desired. Nine years ago, MJ Freeway identified a need for organic material tracking and regulatory compliance SaaS solutions in the growing cannabis and hemp industry. It developed products intended to assist states in monitoring licensed businesses' compliance with state regulations, and to help state-licensed businesses operate in compliance with such law. MJ Freeway provides its regulatory software platform, Leaf Data Systems®, to state government regulatory agencies, and its business software platform, MJ Platform®, to state-licensed businesses. MJ Freeway currently has clients in 29 of the 33 U.S. states that have legalized cannabis in some form, as well as the District of Columbia. MJF also serves clients in Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and Uruguay. The Leaf Data Systems® and MJ Platform® have combined tracked more than $13 billion in medicinal and recreational cannabis sales to date.

As previously announced, MJ Freeway has entered into definitive agreements for a proposed merger with MTech.

About MTech Acquisition Corp.

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. MTech's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although MTech intends to focus its search on companies ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector focus that includes compliance, business intelligence, brand development and media.



MTech is led by Executive Chairman Steven Van Dyke and Chief Executive Officer Scott Sozio.

