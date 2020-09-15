MJ Harvest, Inc. is proud to announce that it has two Applications for Registration of an Industrial Design

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB: MJHI) ("MJHI") is proud to announce that its two Applications for Registration of an Industrial Design for a Flower Stripper, branded as the DeBudder Bucket Lid, and DeBudder Edge, respectively, were allowed and issued on June 18, 2020 by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office to MJ Harvest's subsidiary, G4 Products, LLC.

"MJ Harvest's proprietary Debudder Bucket Lid and Debudder Edge Flower Strippers offer unique, budget priced trimming tools that save time and expense for both small- and large-scale harvesters. Issuance of the Canadian Industrial Design Registrations will afford additional protection for MJHI's intellectual property, as we continue to roll out the products in North America and Worldwide," said CEO Patrick Bilton.

Visit www.procannagro.com for additional product details.

MJ Harvest's marketing division, Procannagro.com reports successful sales to date. Our strategy is to market the Procannagro.com platform and the Debudder Bucket Lid and Debudder Edge to new and upcoming markets online. "Having the ability to showcase our harvesting products online and in advance of the upcoming harvest season, should continue to help generate brand awareness and revenues," CEO Bilton concluded.

About MJ Harvest:

MJ Harvest acquires and markets products and technologies that are designed to benefit growers and processors in the horticultural and agricultural industries. We recently launched Procannagro.com to provide a professionally designed and maintained web-based marketing outlet for our product brands and technologies. We are currently building our product lines and distribution channels. Please contact us if you have a product or technology that would benefit from an enhanced marketing program and international distribution channels.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

MJ Harvest, Inc.

9205 West Russell Rd., Ste. 240

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Telephone: 954.519.3115

E-Mail: [email protected]

@HARVESTMJ

SOURCE MJ Harvest, Inc.