MJ Holdings To Be Featured At Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018

April 24-26, 2018

Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com

"The Event is a great opportunity to learn about our company, our management and our business strategy. If you are a shareholder or an investor and want to learn about the cannabis industry, the Nevada cannabis market or our business, we welcome you to join us at the event and meet our team. We will be hosting multiple breakout sessions and private meetings during and after scheduled event times," said MJ Holdings CEO Paris Balaouras.

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTC: MJNE) is a diversified holding company providing services to the regulated cannabis industry. Through our subsidiaries we provide cultivation, production, management services and infrastructure sales and development. Our cultivation operations include management on a 37 acre cultivation co-operative, and a full state of Nevada issued cultivation licensed 17,000 sq. ft. agritourism destination, in Las Vegas; the Highland Show Grow. We currently manage a State of Nevada issued cannabis production license and expect to provide manufacturing and production facilities and resources to third party manufacturers as part of our production campus, currently under development; where third party brands will be able to develop and market their products through our license, and distribution program. We provide management services for distribution and consulting services for access to state licensed dispensaries. We operate a Nevada licensed general contractor, through which we provide complete turn-key infrastructure and construction services, including greenhouse design, sales and installation.

