MJ Insurance Announces New Name: The MJ Companies

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Insurance, a leading financial services firm for nearly 60 years, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey. As part of its strategic evolution to provide an even broader spectrum of capabilities and services, the company is changing its name to The MJ Companies. The rebranding of the longstanding agency signifies The MJ Companies' commitment to growth, innovation, and exceptional client service.

With the transition to The MJ Companies, the company's legacy as a data-driven and specialized consulting firm doesn't change—it broadens. MJ's holistic approach and data-driven consultative model enables its associates to cater to diverse organizational needs beyond traditional insurance.

"MJ Insurance was founded with a clear mission: to empower organizations, making them more efficient, effective, and smarter," said Michael H. Bill, CEO of The MJ Companies. "This mission has driven us for nearly six decades, and it remains our commitment. However, as we look to the future, we recognize that to stay true to our Purpose, we must embrace evolution."

The decision to rebrand to The MJ Companies signifies MJ's dedication to expanding its capabilities and services to meet the evolving needs of its clients. With a broader portfolio that now includes retirement planning, leave and absence management, compensation and total rewards consulting, The MJ Companies is poised to become a one-stop destination for clients seeking comprehensive solutions to safeguard their financial wellbeing and achieve their business objectives.

Jon Loftin, president and COO of The MJ Companies, added, "Our new name signifies our commitment to a more diverse spectrum of services that align with our clients' evolving needs. This change reflects our dedication to being at the forefront of innovation and value-added solutions for our clients."

The MJ Companies will continue to operate with the same dedication, expertise, and client-centric approach that has been the hallmark of its success.

Indianapolis-based The MJ Companies, one of the largest privately held agencies in America, exists to inspire the success, fulfillment, and wellbeing of each person it serves—associates and their families, business partners, clients, and the community. MJ's client base includes local, regional, and national companies in more than 54 countries and in every U.S. state. With offices in Denver, Indianapolis, and Phoenix, MJ specializes in a diverse selection of client services including commercial and personal insurance, risk management, employee benefits, retirement, compensation, and total rewards consulting. Additional information may be found at www.themjcos.com.

