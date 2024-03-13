MJ Unpacked Announces Esteemed Researcher Dedi Meiri, Ph.D., as Keynote Speaker, Highlighting Groundbreaking Cannabis Research

The Science Track to Feature Leading Researchers Discussing Cannabis Rescheduling, Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids, Community Engagement in Research, and More

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Unpacked, the only national cannabis event with attendance open exclusively to cannabis industry operators and investors, is thrilled to announce Dedi Meiri, Ph.D. as the keynote speaker for its upcoming event on the East Coast. Taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, from April 9th to 11th, the event is poised to address critical industry topics, including cannabis rescheduling, the evolution of hemp-derived cannabinoids, and the imperative of community engagement in cannabis research.

MJ Unpacked Dei Meiri

Scheduled for Tuesday, April 9th, Dr. Meiri's keynote will spotlight the transformative potential of cannabis research. An Associate Professor at Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Dr. Meiri is at the forefront of exploring the therapeutic applications of cannabinoids, with a notable focus on cancer, epilepsy, and diabetes. His groundbreaking work, supported by a team of 44 researchers, seeks to align cannabis treatments with precise medical needs, contributing significantly to the global understanding of cannabis' benefits.

Kim Jage, co-founder of MJ Unpacked and Jage Media, expressed excitement about Dr. Meiri's participation: "Having Dr. Dedi Meiri, a globally recognized researcher, as our keynote speaker emphasizes our dedication to fostering a deep understanding of cannabis' potential. This year, we're amplifying the importance of scientific research and financial growth, reflecting the industry's evolving priorities."

MJ Unpacked's Science Track will further illuminate the event's commitment to advancing cannabis science by featuring panels such as "The Future of Cannabis Research," "The Rise of Minor Cannabinoids," and "Inclusive Insights: Prioritizing the Role of Community Engagement in Cannabis Research." These sessions will host distinguished researchers, including Dr. Anna Schwabe, Dr. Miyabe Shields, Dr. Riley Kirk, and many others who will delve into the latest discoveries and innovations shaping the industry.

Amidst the ongoing dialogue on cannabis reform, highlighted by President Biden's call for a cabinet-level review of cannabis' federal classification and advocating for no incarceration over cannabis possession, MJ Unpacked stands as a vital platform for discussing the implications of these potential regulatory changes. The event will navigate the complex landscape of hemp-derived cannabinoids, such as Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC, underscoring the industry's dynamic nature.

In addition to science-focused discussions, MJ Unpacked will spotlight investment opportunities through the "VC Mega Panel: Whose Got Money and Where It's Going." Taking place on Tuesday, April 9th, this panel will feature leading funds including Entourage Effect Capital, Delta Emerald Ventures, Poseidon Garden Fund, and Merida Capital, among others, offering insights into the current and future state of cannabis financing.

George Jage, co-founder and CEO of MJ Unpacked and Jage Media, added: "Cannabis research is critical to our industry as a plant-based medicine and on the verge of potentially exploding if cannabis is rescheduled. Unfortunately the science community is disconnected with the brands, growers, and decision-makers who can not only apply the research into the market, but fund its continued discovery."

MJ Unpacked is committed to serving as the premier convening point for cannabis industry leaders, providing unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and growth. For more information, to apply to attend, or to explore exhibiting and sponsorship options, please visit www.mjunpacked.com .

About MJ Unpacked

MJ Unpacked, produced by Jage Media, Inc., was launched in 2021 to fill the critical gap where frontline licensed operators convene to drive the future of the industry, capture the next stage of market growth, and deliver a true return on investment and objectives. Founded by industry veterans George Jage, former president of MJBizDaily/MJBizCon and CEO of Dope Media, and Kim Jage, former EVP and CMO of World Tea Media, MJ Unpacked stands out as a pivotal forum for innovation and collaboration within the cannabis industry. The event distinctively brings together cannabis retailers, THC CPG brands, investors, and now, importantly, cultivators and researchers, recognizing their essential role in the industry.

MJ Unpacked serves as the essential meeting place for those shaping the future of the cannabis market. It's where industry leaders gather to exchange ideas, explore new opportunities, and forge connections that drive the industry forward. For the latest event information and updates, visit www.mjunpacked.com and follow MJ Unpacked on Instagram and X.

For press inquiries, please contact Ben Prince, Mattio Communications, at (551) 655-6001. To apply for press credentials, please visit www.mjunpacked.com .

SOURCE MJ Unpacked