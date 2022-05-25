MJ Unpacked Announces Las Vegas Show This Fall and Partnership with Clio Cannabis Awards

Premier cannabis event to return to Las Vegas on September 28-30 on the heels of successful NYC conference

MJ Unpacked to host Clio Cannabis Awards and new Venture Summit in Vegas

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Unpacked , the first cannabis CPG trade event designed to both drive commerce and integrate access to capital, has announced its return to Las Vegas on September 28-30, 2022 at the MGM Grand. Additionally, MJ Unpacked Las Vegas is partnering with Clio to host the Clio Cannabis Awards show on September 29.

On the heels of its successful New York City event, MJ Unpacked returns to Las Vegas with its signature top-tier conference that brings together prominent industry professionals, decision-makers and accredited investors. Like the New York City event, MJ Unpacked Las Vegas will offer exclusive networking and investment opportunities as well as hundreds of THC CPG brand displays. Registration for the event opens on June 20th.

The Las Vegas show will also feature new integrations, including a Venture Summit for the first time ever—a place for high-level venture capitalists to gather and discuss the cannabis capital landscape as the industry event series moves into its third year. In partnership with Clio, the premier international awards competition for creative business, MJ Unpacked Las Vegas will host the Clio Cannabis Awards at the MGM Grand on September 29.

"MJ Unpacked is coming back to the city that gave us a start, giving our must-attend event a presence on both coasts in 2022," said George Jage, co-founder and CEO of Jage Media, the producer of MJ Unpacked. "The New York City event exceeded all expectations, gathering together the best of the best in cannabis and further establishing MJ Unpacked as the most comprehensive and top-tier CPG event in the industry. We are honored to team up with Clio to host the Clio Cannabis Awards and recognize the trailblazers in the space we both love and support."

"The Clio Cannabis Awards celebrate the boundary-pushing creators at the forefront of the ever-evolving cannabis industry," said Michael Kauffman, executive director of Clio Cannabis. "As a gathering place for industry leaders, MJ Unpacked is the perfect venue to recognize the Clio Cannabis recipients that drive innovation in marketing and communications. We look forward to partnering with MJ Unpacked as we honor the most creative cannabis work of the year."

From May 18-20, MJ Unpacked hosted its second show, in which there were over 2300 attendees with titles of manager and above as well as approximately 140 exhibiting companies and over 100 CPG brands on display across every sector of the industry. MJ Unpacked NYC featured over 30 distinguished speakers, from CEOs and brand builders to the policymakers making sizable impacts on the cannabis industry. Speakers included NY Office of Cannabis Management Chairwoman Tremaine Wright, Edie Parker founder Brett Heyman, Miss Grass CEO Kate Miller and many more. The event also included a series of pitch presentations on the MJ Unpacked Money Stage in front of a panel of VCs and an audience of accredited investors. After an impressive competition, MJ Unpacked awarded Barbari's Meryl Montgomery with the MJ Unpacked Pitch Reward of $5,000 and 10 hours of consultative work from Canna Advisors.

In addition, on Thursday evening after the show, attendees enjoyed an evening of great food, live music, and philanthropy at Terminal 5 in an exclusive benefit event. Featuring acts from esteemed musical artists such as Ghostface Killah and Roy Rogers, the MJ Unpacked Benefit Concert was designed to create awareness and raise funds for the heroic work of Last Prisoner Project.

About MJ Unpacked

All it takes is a spark. MJ Unpacked is the first cannabis event of its kind that places passionate cannabis retailers and THC CPG brands at the center of it all, with unique opportunities to connect, collaborate and access capital. In a newly imagined format, executives are free to learn from fellow professionals, explore expansion opportunities and prepare to be competitive in a national market. MJ Unpacked hosted its inaugural conference in October of 2021 in Las Vegas, featuring over 100 nationally-recognized THC CPG brands. MJ Unpacked was founded by George Jage, former president of MJBizDaily/MJBizCon and CEO of Dope Media, and Kim Jage, former EVP & CMO of World Tea Media, with the goal of filling the gap where brands and retailers convene to drive the future of the industry, capturing the next stage of market growth and delivering a true return on investment and objectives. For more information, please visit: https://mjunpacked.com and https://jagemedia.com .

About Clio

Clio is the premier international awards competition for the creative business. Founded in 1959 to celebrate creative excellence in advertising, Clio today honors the work and talent at the forefront of the industry in a variety of specialized fields, including: sports, fashion, music, entertainment, cannabis and health. As a leading authority on the diverse and ever-changing creative landscape, Clio celebrates creativity 365-days-a-year via its global ad database Ads of The World and its content platform Muse by Clio.

About Clio Cannabis

Expanding on Clio's enduring reputation for establishing best-in-class programs honoring creative ideas in a variety of specialized verticals, Clio Cannabis celebrates the creators at the forefront of cannabis marketing and communications. Launched in 2019, Clio Cannabis sets the bar for creative work in a rapidly growing industry, builds a greater understanding of a developing category, and elevates creative contributions from top talent and agencies.

SOURCE Jage Media