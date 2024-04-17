MJ VanDamme, Inc was acquired by previous owners

GWINN, Mich., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim and Missy Delmont are pleased to announce the buyback of all MJ VanDamme, Inc related companies along with all the associated real estate. The Delmont's sold the business in 2020 to Eberhart Capital, the repurchase deal closed on March 1st.

"Missy and I were extremely excited for the opportunity to purchase the businesses back from Eberhart", said Jim Delmont, President of MJ VanDamme. "After the sale to Eberhart was complete, Missy and I continued to participate in the business as an advisory role. This allowed the transition after purchasing MJ VanDamme back last month to be quick and easy."

"Our business is strongly positioned for the future and Michigan remains an important state for industry growth. This sale is good for our 160 employees, our customers and for Missy and me."

"MJ VanDamme is a great company and was a solid investment for us", said Hugh Lehr, Director at Eberhart Capital, "and we know that Jim and Missy will lead it to the next level."

MJ VanDamme is a Construction Company with its main headquarters in Gwinn Michigan. Its primary business is Mining Support, Civil Stream/Earthwork and Material Transportation.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE MJ VanDamme, Inc