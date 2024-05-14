MJ2 Marketing Wins Multiple 2024 International Hermes Creative Awards

Columbus, Ohio Metro area digital marketing agency recognized for outstanding work; receives an award for every project entered.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ2 Marketing is pleased to announce that it has been awarded three 2024 Hermes Creative Awards, including one Platinum award recognition. The Hermes Creative Awards, presented by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes creative professionals working in the conceptual, writing, and design phases of digital media.

MJ2 Marketing wins multiple 2024 Hermes Creative Awards, including a Platinum Award for its photography work with Robb McCormick on behalf of The Cleveland Pops Orchestra. Recently celebrating its 16th year in business, MJ2 Marketing is a boutique digital marketing agency in the Columbus Ohio Metro area.

MJ2 Marketing received a Platinum Award for their collaboration with Robb McCormick Photography on their Brand Evolution project for the Cleveland Pops Orchestra. The top-level award was featured in the categories of Print Media, Photography, and Brand Evolution Through Photography.

"I have enjoyed a working partnership with the MJ2 creative team for years and love the collaborative nature in which they work," says McCormick. "This particular type of photoshoot is my favorite type of work," he says, "as the combination of music, art, and color, was fun and allowed for a ton of creativity."

MJ2 Marketing also earned high honors for two additional submissions: Gold recognition for their web design for SproutFive in the categories of Overall Website for a Non-Profit, and Honorable Mention in the category of Print Media for a gatefold brochure with The Catholic Foundation of Ohio.

"I am incredibly proud of our creative team for earning a Platinum Award for our work on The Cleveland Pops Orchestra," says MJ2 Marketing Owner and President, Megan James. "The project was a total team effort, but our creative prowess is what truly set us apart."

Based in Columbus, Ohio, MJ2 Marketing is a boutique digital marketing agency that helps growth-minded businesses expand their reach and meet their goals by activating, amplifying, and optimizing their brand. Recently celebrating its 16th year in business, MJ2 Marketing proudly serves clients throughout 14 states through a full range of services including website design and development, SEO, paid media, and content, social, and email marketing.

By combining expertise in digital marketing strategy and execution with hands-on, personalized service, MJ2 Marketing offers its clients unparalleled experience and measurable results.

Contact:

Jennifer Dring

Managing Agency Director

614.325.2589

[email protected]

SOURCE MJ2 Marketing