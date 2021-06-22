MJB Wood Group Announces Flagship Distribution & Fabrication Center in Northern Indiana

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MJB Wood Group, LLC, a leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial wood products, is holding a ground-breaking ceremony today for a new 500,000 square-foot facility on a 37-acre lot near Bristol, Ind. The new MJB facility will replace an older 228,000 square-foot facility in the area that MJB has outgrown.

The new facility, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022, will increase MJB's ability to meet the sourcing needs of customers in the immediate area and throughout the Midwest, including those in the RV industry. Over the past five years, MJB has experienced tremendous growth in the region, exceeding 18% year-over-year revenue growth.

"We are excited to invest in this new facility because of MJB's commitment to the vibrant RV industry in Northern Indiana and the surrounding areas. This new facility will improve the efficiency of inbound and outbound freight, which will allow MJB to deliver more freight on time, while respecting the tight receiving window of customers," said Scott Griggs, president of MJB Wood Group.

In addition to offering a more streamlined distribution experience for customers, the new MJB facility includes a 100,000 square-foot fabrication area that will allow MJB to offer custom services such as cut- to-size, CNC machining, moulding, kitting and light assembly.

"We're investing tens of millions of dollars in our new facility in Elkhart County because of the area's strategic importance to the RV industry," said Jeff Messick, executive vice president of MJB Wood Group. "Elkhart County manufactures 80% of the recreational vehicles on the road today, and the industry dates back nearly a century. More than a dozen major manufacturers of RVs call Elkhart County home, and we're proud to call Elkhart home as well."

"The Coors family is proud owners of MJB, and we are very excited to expand our investment and workforce in Bristol and Elkhart County to serve our growing, primary end markets of RV, cabinets, furniture, and transportation," added Timothy Coors, chairman of MJB Wood Group, LLC. "In Bristol, Indiana, we truly have a supportive partnership with the city, county and community. We could not have selected a better place to locate our new state-of-the-art facility for MJB."

The new facility will employ 100 people, twice the number the current facility employs. Stonemont Financial Group is the developer of the project and ARCO Construction Company is the general contractor.

"We applaud MJB Wood Group for selecting Elkhart County for its new facility, and we value our partnership with the company," said Chris Stager, president & CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Elkhart County. "MJB has been sourcing and delivering diverse wood products for more than 45 years, and their new facility will allow them to improve efficiencies and provide a better overall customer experience."

Among the dignitaries scheduled to join the groundbreaking are Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita; Indiana State Rep. Joanna King; Elkhart County Commissioners Frank Lucchese, Brad Rogers and Suzanne Weirick; Elkhart County Councilmember Douglas Graham; Bristol Town Council President Jeff Beachy; Bristol Town Councilmembers Whitney Pierle and Jill Swartz; Bristol Town Manager Mike Yoder; and Bristol Town Clerk & Treasurer Cathy Antonelli. MJB Wood Group board members Peter Coors, Timothy Coors and Beth Parish are also scheduled to attend.

About MJB Wood Group

MJB Wood Group provides supply-chain solutions and a diverse line of panel products, wood components, millwork and specialty products throughout North America, Asia and Europe to a variety of markets that include RV & Cargo Vehicle Furnishings, Doors & Millwork, Cabinets, and Furniture, Fixture and Display. Our specialized solutions include vendor-managed inventory, quality assurance programs, global sourcing, and initiatives for cost reduction and shortened lead times. Founded in 1975, the company is headquartered in Dallas. For more information about MJB Wood Group, please visit www.mjwood.com.

