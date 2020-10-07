MJBizCon 2020 Moves to Fully Online Event December 2-4, 2020

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MJBizCon 2020 will be completely online with special sessions and networking opportunities starting November 2 to kick off Election Week and culminating in the main event, December 2-4.

Since 2012, the cannabis industry has gathered annually at MJBizCon, making it the largest, most established cannabis business conference in the world. MJBizCon is where the industry creates the alliances, makes the deals, secures the funding, and forges the relationships that drive the community to greater heights. MJBizCon 2020, produced by MJBizDaily, will still be the place do this and more.

In an effort to bring as many of us together as possible, the full digital event experience is available for $49, with a sampling of experiences available to newcomers for free.

"In this most challenging year, we all hoped that by now we would be in a position to get together in person once again. Despite our best efforts, the Las Vegas Convention Center has now confirmed that they are unable to host an event of our size this year due to COVID-19 restrictions," said Chris Walsh, CEO of Marijuana Business Daily.

"But our industry is dynamic, and we are creating opportunity out of the adverse circumstances," continued Walsh. "Every year exhibitors bring incredible new ideas and technologies to MJBizCon that help us drive our businesses and the industry forward. This year, we are channeling that same spirit of innovation to reimagine the whole MJBizCon event and find new ways to unite and inspire the industry."

Digital programming starts with U.S. Election Week analysis beginning Nov. 2, followed by additional forums focused on specific markets: California, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, as well as days dedicated to the Investor Intelligence Conference, Science Symposium, and Hemp Forum.

The main event kicks off on Dec. 2, 2020 with the annual State of the Industry from the editors of Marijuana Business Daily followed by keynote speaker, John Mackey, CEO and Co-founder Whole Foods, whose talk, Conscious Capitalism in Cannabis, will discuss the four pillars for guiding a business in conducting socially responsible and ethical practices.

The fully digital event includes access to:

-- Over 60 sessions delivering actionable insights to all areas of the cannabis industry,

--100s of new products and services from leading vendors in every field, including cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, testing, packaging, science and research, banking and education,

--Online roundtables, networking sessions and discussion groups for specific industry groups,

--Advanced matchmaking to help professionals find and connect with those who can benefit their businesses,

-- Private online 1:1 meetings and consultations, dedicated subject-level chat channels, Q&As with speakers, and

-- Morning yoga, networking events, and additional entertainment.

"We want to thank all of our attendees, exhibitors and partners who have been incredibly patient as we sought the best possible outcome for our event under the prevailing circumstances. We truly value your support and look forward to seeing you online this year and back in Las Vegas in 2021," noted Walsh.

Registration is now open.

MARIJUANA BUSINESS DAILY

As the leading business news information resource for the medical marijuana and retail cannabis industry, Marijuana Business Daily's editors and reporters bring retailers, professional cultivators, infused product makers, ancillary service providers and finance professionals the information and networking they need to flourish within the cannabis industry.

MJBIZCON is the world's largest B2B tradeshow in the cannabis industry. The annual Las Vegas flagship event is produced by MJBizDaily and has grown from 400 attendees in 2012 to more than 31,500 in 2019. Exhibitors and conference tracks represent all seven key industry sectors: dispensaries and rec retailers, wholesale growers, professional and financial services, infused product makers, private equity investors, ancillary products and tech, and testing labs. Each year since 2015, MJBizCon has been named to the Fastest 50 growing trade shows in U.S. by Trade Show Executive Magazine.

SOURCE MJBizDaily

