MJBizCon Inaugural "Associations Day" to Kick Off MJBizCon Week 2019 in Las Vegas

DENVER, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MJBizCon's Associations Day will kick off MJBizConWEEK on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Las Vegas.

This inaugural day-long MJBizCon pre-conference event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center and will welcome non-profits, associations, and cannabis industry professionals from around the world to educate and further build a sustainable, equitable, and legal global cannabis industry.

"MJBizCon's Associations Day is the only venue worldwide that brings together such an immensely influential group of organizations making a positive impact in defining how the international cannabis industry evolves," says Cassandra Farrington, CEO and co-founder of Marijuana Business Daily, the producer of MJBizCon. "We are excited to see so many groups joining us and continue to provide an opportunity for more to still get involved."

Groups such as the Canadian Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, the Minority Cannabis Business Association, Cannabis Trade Federation, Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Students for Sensible Drug Policy, Resource Innovation Institute, Marijuana Industry Trade Association of Arizona, as well as other associations yet to be named will be participating.

Associations Day will consist of access to meeting rooms for open member gatherings and also include association programming to educate existing members and MJBizCon attendees interested in learning about the global landscape from each organization's perspective. An exclusive reception will conclude the event in the late afternoon.

Associations Day brings together those working to ensure positive outcomes in communities and to propel the cannabis industry forward throughout North America and around the world.

"It is increasingly clear that business goals are deeply tied to societal ones whether advocating for legal reform, creating a platform for business connectivity on a regional level, addressing social justice topics, championing environmental responsibility in cultivation, or guiding discussions around responsible cannabis use in medicinal and adult use markets," continued Farrington.

Associations and non-profit organizations interested in participating in and receiving the benefits of Associations Day can apply at: https://mjbizconference.com/vegas/mjbizcon-association-day-program/.

The series of events including and surrounding the world's largest cannabis industry B2B event, MJBizCon, has been proclaimed MJBizCon Week by the Board of Clark County Commissioners and the City of Las Vegas. The Marijuana Business Daily Cannabis Industry Awards, Associations Day at MJBizCon, The Investor Intelligence conference, and dozens of other events will be happening December 11-13. MJBizCon has been recognized by Trade Show Executive as the fastest growing trade show for the past four years.

