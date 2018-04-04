MJBizDaily Launches New 'Hemp Industry Daily'

Hemp Industry Daily examines the whole picture of the how the Cannabis sativa plant has commercial applications, from the fiber fields in China and Romania where hemp grows nearly 20 feet tall, to the greenhouses and biotech labs where botanists nurture tiny seedlings in sterile conditions. The rising acceptance for hemp and CBD – combined with easing regulations at the state level – caused U.S. hemp production to surge in 2017.

"Just as we've seen in the rapid growth of the marijuana industry, investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers in the hemp space need a source for news and information they can trust to untangle the nuances of the law, the crop, and the business opportunities," said Cassandra Farrington, CEO and co-founder of MJBizDaily.

"This is the first time since the 1930s that hemp can legally be grown in the U.S., and so we are dedicating talented journalists and staff to bring in-depth analysis of market trends and conditions specific to hemp varieties of Cannabis sativa as well as detailed reports and data our readers have come to expect from us."

The first such report, Hemp Industry & Market Snapshot Report is available for download now, providing specifics such as where hemp is grown, how farmers are growing it, and what they're getting paid for it. It also details business opportunities in hemp production and processing, difference in U.S. hemp markets and regulations, climate and pest challenges, and exclusive intelligence about future opportunities. Finally, it delves into the current Top 10 markets for hemp – and the markets to watch.

Join us in New Orleans, May 9-11 for MJBizNEXT .

MJBizConNEXT is the only show focused on the near future of the expanding cannabis industry, offering premium insight on the state of hemp alongside new technologies and strategies for staying competitive in a rapidly advancing market. For executives launching and growing their companies and industry professionals looking at cutting-edge innovations to stay ahead of the crowd, NEXT is your show!

Contact:

Tess Woods

617-942-0336

tess@tesswoodspr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mjbizdaily-launches-new-hemp-industry-daily-300624326.html

SOURCE Marijuana Business Daily

Related Links

https://mjbizdaily.com

