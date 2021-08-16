MJH Life Sciences™ Named Rookie of the Year at 9th Annual Cvent Excellence Awards

Since implementing the CVENT platform in April 2020, MJH Life Sciences™ has launched over 600 events across 15 brands. Tweet this

Historically, Rookie category winners have shown impressive early results in their ability to manage, market, and host successful virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. MJH Life Sciences™ hosts a wide variety of live and virtual programs, ranging anywhere from accredited continuing medical education (CME) conferences to honoree/gala events, clinical symposia, and more. Since implementing the CVENT platform in April 2020, MJH Life Sciences™ has launched over 600 events across 15 brands and aims to double that number by the end of 2021.

"The implementation of the CVENT platform has greatly improved our user experience by allowing us to concisely convey event information while simultaneously easing the registration process for our teams on the backend," said Mike Hennessy Jr., President and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. "We're thrilled to be recognized as CVENT's Rookie of the Year, and guided by the CVENT platform, we look forward to continuing to host impactful events for our ecosystem of 7.6 million health care decision makers, physicians, pharmacists, and managed care professionals."

For more information on the Cvent Excellence Awards, or to view the full list of winners, click here.

About MJH Life Sciences™

MJH Life Sciences™ is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

MJH Life Sciences™ Media Contact

Megan Ferguson

[email protected]

SOURCE MJH Life Sciences

Related Links

https://www.mjhlifesciences.com

