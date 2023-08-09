Mjkone Launches Innovative Sofa Bed, Combining Style, Comfort and Affordability for Modern Living

News provided by

Mjkone

09 Aug, 2023, 05:02 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mjkone, a fast-growing online furniture brand renowned for its stylish and innovative products, is proud to announce the launch of its latest creation: a sleek sofa bed that turns into a cozy twin-size bed in seconds. This versatile piece of furniture is designed to offer comfort and convenience while saving space and money.

Continue Reading
Mjkone Convertible Foldable Futon Sleeper Sofa Couch Bed
Mjkone Convertible Foldable Futon Sleeper Sofa Couch Bed

The sofa bed is ideal for young urbanites who live in multifunctional spaces. It features a durable wooden frame, a soft foam mattress, and a chic fabric cover that can be easily removed and washed. The sofa bed looks neat and elegant in both sofa and bed modes, providing a flexible solution for hosting guests or relaxing at home.

Customers who have tried the sofa bed are giving it rave reviews. Mjkone's vision is to help young people create their own personalized and functional living spaces that reflect their style and personality. By launching this innovative sofa bed, Mjkone offers a smart solution for maximizing living space without compromising on quality or comfort.

Founder Chadwick Ryan explains the inspiration behind the sofa bed: "We wanted to create a product that would suit the dynamic lifestyles of today's young generation, giving them the freedom to use their space as they wish. Whether they need a comfy couch or a spacious bed, our sofa bed can adapt to their needs, saving them both space and money."

Mjkone strives to make home decor easy and enjoyable for busy urban dwellers. All of its furniture is designed with beauty, comfort, functionality and affordability in mind, allowing customers to express themselves through their spaces. The sofa bed is a perfect example of Mjkone's creativity and quality.

To learn more about this amazing sofa bed, visit: [www.mjkone.com].

About Mjkone:

Founded in 2019, Mjkone has quickly become one of the most popular online furniture brands in the United States, serving over 500,000 happy customers across the country. Mjkone's in-house design team ensures that every product meets the highest standards of quality and innovation.

As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, Mjkone offers free delivery services to clients throughout the contiguous United States (excluding remote areas). The brand also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, showing its confidence in its products.

For more information, please visit [www.mjkone.com] or follow @Mjkone on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Press contact CA:
Enzo Smith
PR Manager
Mjkone
[email protected].com
+1 (909) 968-1260

SOURCE Mjkone

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.