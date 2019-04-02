MjLink.com to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 4th

DENVER, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MjLink.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), announced that George Jage, President, and Ken Tapp, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 4th.

DATE: Thursday, April 4th

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LINK: http://tinyurl.com/April4Pre

Mr. Jage and Mr. Tapp will deliver a corporate presentation to discuss the user growth of their international social networks, the launch of their new division in the cannabis event space, and their plan to take MjLink.com, Inc. public in 2019.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. Details for accessing the online event will be provided on the company website.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Company announced the launch of its first Cannabis MicroCap Investor Conference, MjMicro , on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 , at The Westin Grand Central, New York .

, on , at The Westin Grand Central, . Company owns the largest and oldest international cannabis social networks that are used by more than 1.4 million users each month.

Announced key additions to the Board of Directors and key hires, including George Jage as President of MjLink.com, Inc.

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network, Inc. is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and e-commerce technology company based in Denver Colorado. Founded in January of 2013, the company builds niche industry social networks to service the millions of business professionals and consumers in the International Cannabis industry, Real Estate industry, and many sports verticals that include Tennis, Soccer, Hunting and Fishing.

For more information, visit https://www.SocialNetwork.ai

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

