MJV Innovation to Exhibit at NRF 2024 and Host SoHo Retail Tour

News provided by

MJV Technology & Innovation

14 Dec, 2023, 10:34 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global consultancy to major retail and CPG brands on business innovation, generative AI and analytics MJV Technology & Innovation will exhibit at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual conference, Retail's Big Show.

Taking place in New York City January 14-16, 2024, the conference is the largest of its kind for major retail brands and executives. MJV will also host a walking tour for industry leaders of some of the city's most successful retail spaces in SoHo.

"We are excited to return to NRF in 2024", says MJV Technology & Innovation CEO Mauricio Vianna. "It is also an honor to host some of the industry's best leaders for our walking tours that will highlight SoHo's top retail locations."

During the conference, MJV will host attendees at its booth #644 on level 1. Learn more about MJV's presence at NRF at: https://events.mjvinnovation.com/nrf/

MJV Technology & Innovation works for some of the world's largest retail and CPG companies, including Coca-Cola, Leroy Merlin, Unilever and Danone to solve challenges related to customer experience, business transformation and developing cutting-edge innovation to adapt to disruption. Its human-centered approach and digital development capabilities are harnessed to engineer customer journeys and user experiences within retail stores worldwide and online.

About MJV Technology & Innovation

MJV Technology & Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at: https://mjvinnovation.com/

SOURCE MJV Technology & Innovation

Also from this source

MJV Innovation to Sponsor InsureTech (ITC) Vegas

MJV Technology & Innovation is sponsoring this year's InsureTech (ITC) conference in Las Vegas. ITC is the world's largest gathering for insurance...

MJV Innovation Shares Insights From Building Santander's Auto Insurance Marketplace for LatAm

MJV Technology & Innovation, a leading global consultancy for digital transformation, design thinking and data analytics, has published a case study...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.