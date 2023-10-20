MJV Innovation to Sponsor InsureTech (ITC) Vegas

News provided by

MJV Technology & Innovation

20 Oct, 2023, 11:26 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MJV Technology & Innovation is sponsoring this year's InsureTech (ITC) conference in Las Vegas. ITC is the world's largest gathering for insurance innovation and brings together the industry's top leaders, investors and entrepreneurs. The conference is taking place on October 31 - November 2, 2023 at Mandalay Bay. MJV's team will be located at Booth 3207 at level 1.

"We are excited to be joining ITC Vegas as a sponsor," said MJV CEO Mauricio Vianna. "The insurance industry is at the forefront of exciting innovative shifts and MJV is proud to be a part of enabling that through our digital and big data capabilities."

MJV has created a personalized Curatorship & Insights offer for ITC Vegas. This opportunity is designed for companies looking to stay on the cutting edge of innovation, seeking inspiration, and staying connected with relevant industry trends.MJV will curate the most significant content for your business, capture insights from the event, and deliver strategic material.

MJV Innovation serves leading insurance companies in areas including innovation, business transformation and analytics. Clients include Liberty Mutual, Aegon, Mapfre, and Zurich Insurance Group.

MJV also hosts an online Insurance Hub, a digital platform for resources on the latest trends and practices in the insurance industry.

About MJV Technology & Innovation
MJV Technology & Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at https://www.mjvinnovation.com

SOURCE MJV Technology & Innovation

Also from this source

MJV Innovation Shares Insights From Building Santander's Auto Insurance Marketplace for LatAm

MJV Technology & Innovation, a leading global consultancy for digital transformation, design thinking and data analytics, has published a case study...

MJV Innovation Welcomes Towson University to its Rio de Janeiro Offices for Study Abroad

MJV Technology & Innovation, a global consultancy to Fortune 500 companies on business innovation, ESG, design, technology and data, will welcome a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.