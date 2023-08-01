MJV Innovation Welcomes Towson University to its Rio de Janeiro Offices for Study Abroad

News provided by

MJV Technology & Innovation

01 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MJV Technology & Innovation, a global consultancy to Fortune 500 companies on business innovation, ESG, design, technology and data, will welcome a delegation of students from Maryland-based Towson University to its global headquarters in Rio de Janeiro as part of the university's study abroad program organized by WorldStrides. The visit will take place on August 1, 2023.

"We are honored to host future business leaders from Towson University at MJV's headquarters in Rio," said MJV CEO Mauricio Vianna. "The future of innovation holds many exciting opportunities for transforming the landscape of commerce and sustainability. We look forward to sharing our experience with Towson's students."

This visit will take place at the MJV Lab, one of Brazil's renowned innovation hubs, where the team will present several technological prototypes and cases involving sustainable technology and innovation projects in Latin America. They will meet with the CTO, who will share insights on MJV's involvement in community data projects and infrastructure. MJV's sustainability lead will share their sustainability initiatives, including a project in the Amazon rainforest, and a local project in Rio de Janeiro focused on e-waste management and repurposing technologies. The group will then visit the Circoola Warehouse, a recycling center focused on electronics that is a spin-off from MJV.

Learn more about MJV Technology & Innovation at: https://www.mjvinnovation.com

About MJV Technology & Innovation
MJV Technology & Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients, including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America.

SOURCE MJV Technology & Innovation

Also from this source

MJV Innovation to Sponsor Informatica World 2023

MJV Innovation Sponsors InsureTech Connect LATAM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.