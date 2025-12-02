MKB Announces Closing of its Third Energy Transition Fund

Fund III builds on MKB's established investment platform, backing scaling businesses with proven traction across power, mobility, and industrial efficiency markets

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - MKB Equity Partners Inc. (MKB), a North American private investment firm, today announced the final close of its third fund, MKB Partners Fund III, L.P. (Fund III). As MKB's largest fund to date, Fund III reinforces the firm's commitment to scaling growth-stage companies that are driving innovation across the power, mobility, built environment, and industrial efficiency sectors.

As electricity demand accelerates, grid infrastructure is struggling to keep pace. Data centres, industrial loads, and electrified mobility systems are adding strain to already constrained power networks. Fund III is designed to support companies addressing these challenges with scalable, real-world solutions.

"MKB has played a pioneering role in shaping Canada's energy transition investment landscape, and that legacy continues to guide our strategy in Fund III. The transition toward decarbonized critical systems is reshaping the backbone of the global economy, creating meaningful opportunities for management teams driving innovation and leadership." – Antonio Occhionero, Managing Partner, MKB

MKB welcomes both longstanding partners and new relationships to Fund III. Lead investors include La Caisse, Investissement Québec, and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), joined by Canada Growth Fund Inc., Fondaction, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, BMO Capital Partners, the Trottier Family Foundation, and other large family offices and accredited investors.

"Fund III represents a pivotal moment for Canada's cleantech sector. By co-anchoring this fund, BDC is helping accelerate the scale-up of companies that strengthen our energy systems and industrial backbone. Our role goes beyond financing—we're committed to building the conditions for long-term competitiveness and global leadership. Fund III's focus on proven, growth-stage businesses reflects our commitment to accelerating cleantech commercialization and impact across Canada. Since 2018, BDC has committed more than $1.6 billion to Canadian cleantech companies, helping them scale globally and attracting significant private capital. By partnering with MKB and other leading investors, we're empowering entrepreneurs to build a sustainable, low-carbon future." – Geneviève Bouthillier, Executive Vice President, BDC Capital

"Congratulations to the MKB team on the successful final close of Fund III. Canada Growth Fund is proud to be a Limited Partner in this flagship fund, designed to accelerate the growth of key technologies and infrastructure essential to Canada's energy transition. In October, we announced a co-investment alongside MKB in Cascadia Windows & Doors, a BC-based cleantech company advancing the decarbonization of the building industry. We are pleased to co-invest alongside high-quality partners to crowd-in private capital and support Canadian champions." – Yannick Beaudoin, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canada Growth Fund Investment Management Inc. (CGFIM)

Fund III has already begun deploying capital into three high-growth companies that exemplify MKB's investment thesis:

Circuit , an operator of electric shuttle services advancing low-emission urban mobility with on-demand, micro-transit solutions;

, an operator of electric shuttle services advancing low-emission urban mobility with on-demand, micro-transit solutions; Cascadia , a manufacturer of high-performance fenestration enhancing energy performance in the built environment; and

, a manufacturer of high-performance fenestration enhancing energy performance in the built environment; and IEC Holden, a contract manufacturer of electric motors, generators, and related components enabling electrification across industrial applications.

About MKB

MKB is a North American private investment firm advancing the energy transition by supporting growth-stage companies within energy, mobility, built environment, and related industrial sectors. The firm focuses on scalable, high-impact themes at the core of the transition, partnering with those that demonstrate strong fundamentals and a clear path to scale. MKB's experienced team brings deep sector expertise and a disciplined investment approach to support companies driving the decarbonization of the global economy. To learn more about MKB, https://www.mkbandco.com/.

