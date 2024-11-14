MKC Strategies Appoints Marissa Spivak as Head of Client Services

LIDO BEACH, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MKC Strategies, an award-winning health and science integrated communications agency, announces the elevation of Marissa Spivak to a newly created role, Head of Client Services. With nearly two decades of expertise in client partnerships, in her new role, Marissa will oversee the development of client offerings and strategic planning initiatives for MKC Strategies, ensuring operational excellence and driving growth opportunities, powered by people and technology.

"Marissa has been a critical leader to the MKC team driving year-over-year growth largely through new client offerings and the introduction of team resources. Throughout her career she has brought her entrepreneurial spirit and high-energy style to the work, building confidence and trust among clients and teams," said Mary Conway, MKC Strategies Founder and CEO.

Marissa is a trailblazer known for fostering innovation and driving tangible outcomes. Marissa has consistently supported clients in achieving their goals. During her past three years with MKC, Marissa has led teams earning multiple PR News Award wins, developed innovative campaigns leveraging the power of art and science, and built foundational practices and resources to springboard agency growth.

"It has been incredible to bring to life our agency mantra 'you don't have to be big to deliver big results'. Now, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to support the growth of MKC through innovative approaches to the work, leveraging the unique skills of our team, and maximizing the use of new technologies," said Spivak who is reimagining team design, introducing the use of new platforms, and ensuring MKC continues to deliver next level results for clients.

Marissa brings a diverse skill set encompassing communications and marketing strategy, thought leadership, team leadership, and cross-functional relationship building across the vast drug development landscape. On the health and science front, her experience spans a wide range of therapeutic areas.

"As the healthcare and communications landscapes evolve at a rapid pace, our client partners are seeking proven senior counsel and thought partnership. Coupling the experience of our team with new technologies is enabling us to deliver more, at a quicker pace, and with greater quality. We are surpassing goals with streamlined simplicity," added Mary. "We are committed to consistently upskilling our team as we redefine what can be achieved and deliver insights-driven results. This combination of the right talent and technology will fuel our next phase of growth - which is defined by what we are delivering, not by agency size."

Founded in 2019 by industry veteran, Mary Conway, MKC Strategies is a full service communications agency that offers a fresh alternative to organizations in health and science that are seeking seasoned counsel and prefer the focus and personal touch of a small integrated agency. The MKC approach is grounded in the philosophy that you don't have to be big to deliver big results. We take a strategy first approach to ensure we're maximizing the right channels with the right messages and content to create a meaningful impact. We stay on top of what is happening while remaining focused on our clients' business. We don't limit our thinking to what's in scope. We take a wide lens view and bring insights and ideas to drive success. Ultimately, our success is a result of our clients' as they make their mark within the health and science landscape. Learn more at https://www.mkcstrategies.com/ .

