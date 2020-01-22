MKE Tech Hub Coalition Appoints Kathy Henrich as Chief Executive Officer

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MKE Tech Hub Coalition announced today the appointment of Kathy Henrich as Chief Executive Officer. Henrich will lead the strategic direction for the Coalition, which is focused on growing the technology ecosystem in the Milwaukee region and doubling the number of local tech workers by 2025.

Henrich brings a unique blend of experiences covering the Coalition's broad objectives. With more than 25 years in the technology industry, she has led sales and partnership organizations, as well as a start-up venture between large corporate partners. In 2018, Henrich secured a master's degree in Workforce/Talent Development, focused specifically on how companies need to prepare for and have the skills to succeed in the era of artificial intelligence and automation. Her line executive leadership experiences have helped others organize, manage change, and develop talent for the future. Most recently, Henrich was a senior manager, Talent and Organization, Future of Workforce at Accenture. Prior to joining Accenture, Henrich served in a variety of leadership roles at IBM. In addition, she's been involved in many tech and talent non-profit projects in Wisconsin.

"Amazing visionaries in some of Milwaukee's top corporations have made significant contributions to form the Coalition, and together we'll make a significant impact on Milwaukee to continue to grow our region as a tech hub to attract and retain talent needed for the future," said Henrich. "I'm thrilled to take on this opportunity and serve as CEO of the MKE Tech Hub Coalition."

As CEO, Henrich will work with the Coalition Board to define, evolve and advance strategies and accomplish the major goals of the organization. The Coalition was formed through a cross-industry partnership between Accenture, Advocate Aurora Health, Johnson Controls, Kohl's, Northwestern Mutual, and Rockwell Automation. The Coalition will focus on growing, attracting and retaining top tech talent in the following ways:

Increasing the number of tech startups in the region

Expanding the number of tech companies that relocate to or grow in Milwaukee

Cultivating a dynamic vision and image for the region that attracts tech workers

Creating resources and an environment that supports freelancers

Since launching in October 2019, the MKE Tech Hub Coalition has already made a positive impact in the community by teaching more than 10,300 hours of code to local students during Computer Science Week, launching the FOR|M Incubator with more than 50 entrepreneurs and bringing thousands of people together at Fall Experiment.

To learn more about the MKE Tech Hub Coalition, including membership and other ways to get involved, please visit MKETech.org.

"We're excited that our new CEO shares our vision for the robust Milwaukee technology economy of the future," Advocate Aurora Health Vice President of Commercial Innovation Mike Rodgers said. "Kathy is a perfect fit. Hiring her is the next step in our journey to change the trajectory of how southeastern Wisconsin competes and develops talent for decades to come."

"On behalf of Kohl's, I am excited to welcome Kathy to the MKE Tech Hub Coalition, as we continue our work together to make Milwaukee a destination for leading technology talent," said Paul Gaffney, chief technology officer, Kohl's. "We are already seeing the value that the Coalition brings in uniting a cross-section of business leaders, community members and technology enthusiasts, and look forward to refining our strategic approach to grow Milwaukee's technology ecosystem."

"With her extensive background in talent development and expertise in the technology industry, I'm excited to see Milwaukee continue to advance as a tech hub under Kathy's leadership," said Karl Gouverneur, vice president of digital workplace and corporate solutions, Northwestern Mutual and Chair of the MKE Tech Hub Coalition Board. "Kathy has already been a great partner and advocate for this initiative, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue working with her."

About the MKE Tech Hub Coalition

Founded in October 2019, the MKE Tech Hub Coalition is a not-for-profit organization focused on growing the technology ecosystem in the Milwaukee region. The Coalition was formed by a unique cross-industry partnership of top employers throughout Southeastern Wisconsin, including Accenture, Advocate Aurora Health, Johnson Controls, Kohl's, Northwestern Mutual and Rockwell Automation. The Coalition will act as an accelerator for tech and innovation in Milwaukee and will support a number of programs and initiatives focused on growing the number of local tech workers.

