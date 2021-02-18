MKM Group Mladen Kljaic Announces Orchard Grove Land Completely Sold Out

SYDNEY, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MKM Group Mladen Kljaic announces Orchard Grove, a fantastic development has completely sold out. Orchard Grove is located in Warwick just West of the Gold Coast which is quickly becoming the new Toowoomba with land sales accelerating since the onset of COVID19. MKM Group's development site Orchard Grove has been fortunate in seeing land sales take off with final lots of land being sold at the beginning of February. "It's been a fantastic last 6 months with the bulk of our land sales coming from the local market and now the interstate sales are just outpacing the supply," says Mladen Kljaic MKM Group Director.

Construction is underway with Stage 7A having a variety of house and duplex dwellings being built and sold to the local market with some interstate investors now seeing opportunities for a great return. Mladen Kljaic says, "due to the massive shortage of homes in the area, local rentals are still in huge demand for the Warrick area and with the Next Stage due for release in July preliminary discussions for land purchases are already underway." With the government's First Home Buyers and New Home builds helping many people get into the property market, MKM Group Orchard Grove is an excellent opportunity to take full advantage to build your dream home or maximise your returns by building an investment property.

The development at Warwick by MKM Group Australia Pty Ltd is having all the sales handled by the professional team at Aus Sales Real Estate. For more information on these properties visit www.aussalesrealestate.com .

