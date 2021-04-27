MKM Partners Hires Senior Travel Analyst as the Firm Continues to Expand Its Research Department at New Corporate Headquarters

STAMFORD, Conn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MKM Partners is pleased to announce the addition of Conor Cunningham to its award-winning research department as Executive Director, Senior Travel Analyst. Conor has nearly fifteen years of experience in both research and financial services, most recently at Cowen and Company covering Airlines, Transportation and Leasing. Prior to Cowen, Conor worked as an Equity Research Associate at Dahlman Rose & Co. and Jesup & Lamont. Conor is known for his differentiated research views, ability to spot trends early, and delivery of concise thoughts on relevant topics in his industries. He holds a BS in Finance from the University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business.

"I am so pleased to be a part of the MKM team, especially at a time of rapid growth and innovation at the firm," says Conor. "I look forward to contributing to the exceptional service and differentiation that this firm brings to its clients."

MKM Partners' President, Sagar Sheth added, "We are thrilled to welcome Conor to the firm as we strategically expand our presence in Equity Research in both the U.S. and abroad. 2020 was an extremely strong year at MKM, and we have had a record first quarter of 2021. We want to build off this momentum as we continue to hire professionals across every key business line at the firm, and more importantly, MKM will continue to support the community, those in need, and give back to a variety of philanthropic organizations." The firm donated to over one dozen charities in 2020 as part of its ongoing initiative to support worthy causes around the world.

MKM Partners relocated its U.S. Headquarters to 677 Washington Blvd in Stamford in February of this year. The brand new, state of the art office accommodates the growing demand for the firm's products and services as well as symbolizes the modernization of its technology, workforce, and culture.

About MKM Partners

MKM Partners is an institutional equity research, sales and trading firm Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices in Boston, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, and Houston. MKM combines high-impact fundamental analysis with macroeconomics, technical insights, derivatives strategies, event-driven commentary, alternative research, and first-rate execution. With over 1000 institutional clients and one of the largest trading floors in the US, the firm has trade execution abilities in both global equity markets and in U.S. options markets. More information about MKM Partners can be accessed at www.mkmpartners.com.

SOURCE MKM Partners

Related Links

http://www.mkmpartners.com

