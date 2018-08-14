MKM Partners Names New Management Committee as CEO Richard Castellano Retires

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MKM Partners today announced that Richard Castellano has decided to retire after nearly 10 years of leadership as the firm's CEO. "We will miss his inspiration, invaluable experience, and his true passion for the financial markets. We are delighted that Richard will assume a non-operating title of Chairman Emeritus after his retirement and continue to act as Advisor to the firm" said Thomas Messina, Chairman and Co-Founder of MKM.

After spending nearly 24 years in leadership positions at Morgan Stanley, Richard assumed the role of CEO of MKM Partners in 2009, helping expand and provide strategic direction in all business lines including research, trading, and sales. "Under his guidance, Richard had led MKM through its greatest years of growth," said Michael Darda, MKMs Chief Economist and Senior Leader in the Management Committee.

Sagar Sheth, who joined the firm in 2014, will be named President of MKM Partners. "His background will be instrumental in helping our firm remain competitive in our key business lines, evaluating opportunities for expansion, and increasing our visibility in the marketplace," said Steven Messina, Co-Founder of MKM.

Matthew Casamassima, who joined MKM Partners in its first year in 2002, will assume the role of President – Head of Trading. Matthew will be overseeing the firm's flagship Execution Capabilities across all product lines, including management, budgets, regulation, MiFid, trading processes, technology, and overall growth.

Sagar and Matthew will join Michael Darda, Steven Messina, and Thomas Messina as MKM's New Management Committee.

About MKM Partners



MKM Partners is an institutional equity research, sales and trading firm headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. With 11 offices across the United States, MKM provides clients with actionable and unbiased economic, technical, derivative, event-driven and fundamental research in all sectors. The firm also features their flagship Quantitative Survey Group, an alternative research segment that designs and delivers high quality customized/proprietary research using undiscounted information as well as predictive insights. MKM has trade execution abilities in both the United States and foreign equity markets, as well as in U.S. Options and Fixed Income. In addition to offering timely access to its traders and analysts, MKM focuses on delivering exceptional service to institutional clients across its trading and research platforms. More information about MKM Partners can be accessed at www.mkmpartners.com.

SOURCE MKM Partners

Related Links

http://www.mkmpartners.com

