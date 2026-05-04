GENEVA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MKS PAMP, a leading global precious metals company, announces the appointment of Mathew O'Neill as Head of Sales, Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa (AEMEA), effective May 4, 2026. This appointment reflects the company's continued commitment to strengthening its commercial capabilities and deepening client engagement across the region.

MKS PAMP appoints Mathew O’Neill as Head of Sales, AEMEA

Mathew O'Neill brings over 17 years of experience in precious metals markets, with deep expertise in sales origination, client coverage, and structured solutions. He spent the majority of his career at HSBC, where he most recently served as Director, Precious Metals Sales, leading coverage across EMEA and India. In this role, he was responsible for developing and managing relationships with a diverse institutional client base, including central banks, financial institutions and corporates, across physical, financing and trading activities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mathew O'Neill to MKS PAMP," said Omar Liess, Chief Commercial Officer. "Mathew brings deep expertise across the precious metals industry combined with his dynamic leadership style and a proven track record of building strong, lasting client partnerships. His energy, market insight, and experience will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth and further strengthen our presence across AEMEA."

Mathew O'Neill said: "I am delighted to join MKS PAMP at an exciting stage of its growth. The company has a strong reputation and a broad international platform across the precious metals value chain. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of its development in the region and to supporting our existing and future clients across the market."

About MKS PAMP

MKS PAMP is a global leader in precious metals, specializing in trading, refining, and minting gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and other platinum group metal products. Part of the MKS PAMP GROUP, it brings over 60 years of expertise and operates one of the industry's most advanced refineries and mints. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company upholds the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and responsible sourcing. MKS PAMP is one of only three approved Good Delivery Referees of both the LBMA and LPPM worldwide. Its flagship brand, PAMP, is the world's leading bullion brand, known for the iconic Lady Fortuna™ design. Trusted by financial institutions, investors, and industries, MKS PAMP champions transparency and ESG principles.

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SOURCE MKS PAMP