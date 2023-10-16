MKS2, LLC Secures Prestigious $221 Million U.S. Army TAP Contract, Demonstrating Unwavering Commitment to Transition Assistance Services Globally

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MKS2, LLC, a leading and award-winning staffing and IT professional services provider to federal and commercial markets, is thrilled to announce its latest achievement – securing the highly coveted U.S. Army Transition Assistance Program (TAP) contract. MKS2 founder and chief executive officer, Brendan Mullen, says "This milestone signifies MKS2's deep-rooted dedication to supporting our nation's military's brave men and women in service and now as they embark on their remarkable journey from service to civilian life."

The five-year, $221 million contract solidifies MKS2's pivotal role in facilitating a seamless and triumphant transition for approximately 500,000 transitioning soldiers over 50+ strategic locations worldwide. In close collaboration with U.S. Army TAP Leadership, MKS2 is poised to provide personalized counseling and tailor-made transition planning services, ensuring each transitioning individual receives the unwavering support and guidance necessary for a successful transition into the civilian workforce.

Drawing upon decades of combined experience in professional services, MKS2 has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. The company's distinctive approach to transition assistance melds cutting-edge methodologies with an intimate understanding of the diverse challenges facing transitioning soldiers. This comprehensive approach empowers MKS2 to equip servicemembers with the tools, resources, and knowledge essential for thriving in the civilian sector.

Brendan Mullen expressed his excitement about this transformative contract award, saying, "Seventeen years ago, fresh from serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom, I personally underwent this program. Today, this program or similar programs have benefitted 36% of MKS2's workforce and I am immensely proud that the U.S. Army has chosen MKS2 as its trusted partner to build upon the incredible work this program has done for our sons and daughters over the last 30 years.

This contract represents a substantial investment in our company and a profound investment in the future of our servicemen and women. We are fully committed to ensuring that every transitioning Soldier receives unparalleled support and guidance as they embark on their post-military endeavors," Mullen said.

The U.S. Army TAP is a critical initiative designed to equip our transitioning servicemembers with the skills, knowledge, and resources essential for a successful transition to civilian life. MKS2's role in this program underscores the company's commitment to advancing the welfare of our nation's heroes and fostering a seamless shift from honorable military service to meaningful civilian careers.

MKS2 is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business founded in 2008 and headquartered in Austin, Texas. As a trusted partner to our federal government and commercial customers, MKS2 provides mission-focused services in areas such as cyber and information security, software development, cloud modernization, infrastructure support, training, curriculum development, and instructional design. We bring a battlefield-to-boardroom perspective to serving our nation's warfighters and veterans with the goal of providing modern, scalable, and flexible solutions to our end users. Our people-centric culture is a defining characteristic of how MKS2 operates, as we continuously strive to positively impact our customers, partners, and team members.

