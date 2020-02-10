MKTG Appoints Victoria Azarian Chief Creative Officer, U.S.

Azarian has led a successful career at Ogilvy New York for the past 15 years, serving as Executive Creative Director and a member of the Executive Leadership team and Worldwide Creative Council. Her passion is to connect brands to cultural moments that make an impact on society and the client's bottom line. She has worked on many notable blue-chip brands including: IBM, IKEA, Kimberly-Clark, Poland Spring, Nationwide, Philips, LPGA, Citizens Bank and Unilever.

Under Azarian's creative leadership, Kimberly Clark became one of Effie's Marketer of the Year in 2013. She also contributed to IBM's 2019 Effie '5 for 50' Award win, which recognizes effectiveness, relevance and sustained business success year-over-year. Her work for IBM is also on display at the Henry Ford Museum of Innovation in the form of The Thinking Dress. This collaboration with IBM Watson + Marchesa made its debut on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2016. Her work has also been recognized by the Smithsonian Design Museum for Design Excellence for a Smarter Planet. As a result of her work, Azarian was named one of the "New Icons in Creativity" by Adweek in 2019.

Azarian also regularly combines her professional expertise with a passion for giving back. She received the Advocate Award from MAKERS, a women's leadership platform that highlights the stories of today's groundbreaking women to inspire the leaders of tomorrow. Additionally, she is a guest lecturer for New York University, where she educates students on the impact brands have on society and helps them find a voice in the industry.

Azarian lives in Brooklyn with her daughter, Elle who as a young activist, is already making change.

Jacki Kelley, CEO, Americas, Dentsu Aegis Network said, "Victoria is simply a best-in-class creative leader who understands the shift to idea led integrated solutions that are critical to every brand. She is an inspiration to her clients, her co-workers, her students and everyone who comes into contact with her. I'm excited to see her contributions to MKTG as we continue to expand the value we bring to our clients."

Azarian said: "MKTG is a great fit. Its culture of collaboration mixed with talented people with soul and integrity is what inspired me most. Experiences created throughout the consumer journey are the truest expression of a brand's purpose. I'm looking forward to what we will create together with our valued brand partners through all elements of the marketing mix."

Azarian's appointment is effective immediately.

About MKTG

MKTG, part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, is a global lifestyle marketing agency comprised of pioneers and practitioners of sports and entertainment sponsorship, live events, retail marketing, and enterprise/B2B engagement. Headquartered in New York City, with 1,600 employees and 7,000 Brand Ambassadors operating 32 offices in 19 countries across the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

About Dentsu Aegis Network

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands - Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is Innovating the Way Brands Are Built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 40,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com

