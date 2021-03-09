MākuSafe Announces Wearable Tech Upgrades for Contact Tracing and Industry 4.0 Automation Integrations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MākuSafe recently released two updates which will have a significant impact for industrial organizations who need effective contact tracing and for those seeking industry 4.0 automation capabilities. MākuSafe is the leading connected worker technology; combining a safety focus with the ability to digitally connect workers to smart machines, smart buildings and other factory automation technology.

Worker with Smart PPE including MakuSafe's wearable device MakuSmart Worker Density Map

Proximity Detection with RāngeView

The first of these enhancements is built around MākuSafe's RāngeView technology, which allows a wearable device on the arm of a worker to detect proximity to other wearables, as well as other IIoT devices. This enables accurate contact tracing, and also opens up a range of possibilities for integrating the connected worker with a smart factory. MākuSafe wearables are now speaking to IoT enabled equipment, providing a significant opportunity for improved productivity. The company is now beginning to help clients control access to restricted spaces or machinery based on who's wearable device is present.

Cloud Business Platform

MakuSafe's cloud based platform is at the heart of their newest innovation. MakuSmart not only ingests data from their innovative workforce wearable technology, but it also functions as a robust business platform that integrates with customer automation solutions. This provides a new level of integration and context between the connected worker and factory software.

"Connected workers are the future of every worksite across the planet. Just like safety glasses, hearing protection, and hard hats, workforce wearables are the next evolution. Increased safety and improved productivity are the driving forces behind Industry 4.0 and connected worker technologies like MākuSafe," said Gabriel Glynn CEO, MākuSafe.

New Reporting Functionality with Contact Tracing

The MākuSmart software platform offers robust data analytics. Immediately actionable high priority notifications are provided in an easy to understand layout to aid safety leaders. Now, a full reporting module has been added so clients can extract and study meaningful data by creating their own custom reports, or by using a suite of pre-designed report templates.

One of these available templates allows for on-demand contact tracing for any specified timeframe. If a worker has been exposed or diagnosed with COVID-19, their employer can provide notifications to those whom they have been within six feet of immediately. For employers in states where legislation has been passed like California's AB 685 , which requires companies to have contact tracing knowledge and provide notifications to exposed workers, this enhancement eases that burden now, and can be adapted as regulations evolve.

Subscription Model

MākuSafe offers its solution in an all-inclusive subscription model at $22 per wearable device per month. Firmware upgrades to its hardware, like their recent proximity upgrade, are easily pushed out to existing customers offering enhanced capabilities for no additional cost. The company provides continuous delivery of software upgrades to its MākuSmart platform as well, so new features and functionality are continually being released for maximum immediate value.

"The industrial wearables market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 8.6 billion by 2024," as noted in the 2020 Markets to Markets Report. MākuSafe currently has customers in multiple states and has just begun shipping internationally.

About MākuSafe

MākuSafe is an award-winning safety data and analytics company. Our mission is to improve worker health, safety, and productivity while reducing worker compensation claims and mitigating workplace hazards and risk exposures. MākuSafe's patented wearable technology gathers real-time leading indicators of environmental conditions, potentially hazardous motion data, near-miss voice memos from workers, and the location of these occurrences within a facility or site. Our cloud platform, MākuSmart, takes in data from our wearable tech and other Industry 4.0 IIoT systems and equipment, then uses machine learning and AI to identify high-risk trends in the facility, aid process efficiencies, and provides automation integration potential. MākuSmart makes hazard intelligence immediately actionable, proactively targets remediation resources to specific conditions and occurrences, and streamlines compliance reporting as well as offering COVID related features. Learn more at https://makusafe.com/

Media Contact:

Tom West

VP, MākuSafe

[email protected]

(515) 490-6202

